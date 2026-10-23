UP MLC Polls Witness Moderate Turnout For 11 Seats As BJP, SP Workers Clash Across Several Constituencies | X - Bhupend29375158

Lucknow: Voting for 11 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, comprising five graduate and six teachers' constituencies, was held on Friday amid a keen contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

The election is being viewed as a prestige battle for both parties, with the BJP mounting an extensive campaign under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while SP candidates largely relied on their personal influence and local organisational networks.

MLC की 11 सीटों पर वोटिंग खत्म, 4 बजे तक 64.24% मतदान; सपाई-भाजपाई भिड़े https://t.co/NZX0WLiisj #MLCelection #UP @muzafarnagarpol https://t.co/SWROtStRVI — Bhupendra Tiwari (@Bhupend29375158) October 23, 2026

BJP and SP workers clash in Gorakhpur

In Gorakhpur, BJP and SP workers were involved in a heated argument at DAV Degree College, with both sides accusing each other of attempting to influence the polling process. The confrontation took place in the presence of SP candidate Dr Sanjayan Tripathi.

Polling in all 17 districts of the Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers' constituency concluded with a turnout of 79.01 per cent.

Lucknow, UP: Voting for 11 Legislative Council seats—comprising graduate and teacher constituencies—has concluded. Following the end of the polling process, election teams departed from the polling stations with the ballot boxes, under tight security arrangements https://t.co/zst8vbjrHQ — IANS (@ians_india) October 23, 2026

Voters highlight key education sector issues

In Sahibabad, voters began arriving at polling stations soon after voting opened at 8 am. At the Municipal Corporation Girls' Inter College in Makhanpur, Indirapuram, voters from different age groups turned up to exercise their franchise.

First-time voter Divya Joshi cast her vote through a ballot paper and displayed the ink mark on her finger after voting. Seventy-eight-year-old retired professor Dr Vimal Joshi also exercised his franchise.

Women voters highlighted the need to improve the marking system in the education sector. The restoration of the old pension scheme for teachers also emerged as a key issue in the election.

Yogi leads BJP campaign, Akhilesh stays away

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took personal charge of the BJP's campaign, addressing five major rallies across the state. In Lucknow, he campaigned for teachers' constituency candidate Umesh Dwivedi and graduate constituency candidate engineer Avanish Singh.

He also addressed meetings and held strategic discussions in Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Varanasi, Ballia and Agra to mobilise party workers and strengthen the BJP's prospects. The party's organisational machinery was actively involved in the campaign.

In contrast, SP president Akhilesh Yadav largely stayed away from public rallies. During a private event in Ayodhya, he appealed for support for the party's candidate in the Gorakhpur-Faizabad constituency. No other senior leader from the SP leadership or the Yadav family took a direct role in the campaign.

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SP candidates rely on local networks

SP candidates relied primarily on their individual standing, local party units and the support of regional MLAs and MPs to sustain their campaigns.

Political observers said the SP had traditionally not mounted an extensive campaign in Legislative Council elections. However, they believe Akhilesh Yadav's direct involvement could have strengthened the party candidates' prospects amid changing political equations.

The results will indicate the relative strength of the BJP and SP among graduate and teacher voters, a section whose electoral preferences are often shaped by issues relating to education, employment and service conditions.