BJP Concerned Over Allies' Shifting Stance Ahead Of UP Assembly Elections, Amit Shah Likely To Intervene | Photo: PTI

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is keeping a close watch on the changing stance of its allies ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with growing discontent in the Nishad Party and a continuing rebellion within the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) emerging as potential challenges for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The unease within the BJP has intensified after its MLC Devendra Pratap Singh openly extended support to the Samajwadi Party candidate in a legislative council election in Gorakhpur. Against this backdrop, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is scheduled to visit Lucknow on October 30, is expected to focus on coordination among NDA allies and efforts to prevent further differences within the alliance.

Etawah, Uttar Pradesh: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "The Bharatiya Janata Party should open a university to teach the art of stealing votes and offer at least a three-year course for its party workers—because it would take them at least three years to learn and grasp it. However, democracy cannot be strengthened through theft. The BJP must mend its ways; only then will democracy be strengthened. The Samajwadi Party and its workers will continue to work consistently toward strengthening democracy..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 23, 2026

NDA allies signal growing discontent

With Assembly elections approaching, some NDA partners appear to be using pressure tactics to strengthen their bargaining position. Nishad Party president and state minister Sanjay Nishad recently warned of the possibility of choosing a different political path while addressing a rally in Delhi, signalling growing discontent within the alliance.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has been attempting to weaken SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar’s political base by persuading leaders from his party to join its ranks. The continuing defections could complicate the NDA’s efforts to maintain unity ahead of the polls.

Amit Shah faces alliance challenges

Although around three months remain before the elections, political observers believe the state’s political equations could change significantly. Shah, regarded as one of the BJP’s key election strategists, is expected to focus on electoral management as well as keeping alliance partners together.

Discontent within BJP ranks

The BJP has also been facing discontent in several areas following its decision to field new candidates in MLC and Rajya Sabha elections. The departure of several leaders from Gonda to the Samajwadi Party could affect the BJP’s electoral calculations in the politically significant district.

Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s political future is also being closely watched amid speculation about his next move if he does not secure a ticket. Any change in his political alignment could have implications for the BJP in the region.

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BJP explores expanding NDA alliance

At the same time, the BJP is exploring the possibility of bringing additional parties into the NDA to strengthen its position before the elections.

A recent meeting between BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary and Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) chief Raghuraj Pratap Singh, popularly known as Raja Bhaiya, is being viewed as part of this effort to consolidate support and expand the alliance’s political reach.