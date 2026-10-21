 'Their Only Aim Was Anarchy': BJP's Pradeep Bhandari Targets CJP After Delhi HC Observations | Video
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'Their Only Aim Was Anarchy': BJP's Pradeep Bhandari Targets CJP After Delhi HC Observations | Video

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) of promoting anarchy rather than democracy, claiming Delhi High Court observations had exposed its intentions. He alleged the party was the “B-team” of the Congress and AAP and demanded Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal apologise to the youth for allegedly backing an unrest-driven protest.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Wednesday, October 21, 2026, 06:19 PM IST
'Their Only Aim Was Anarchy': BJP's Pradeep Bhandari Targets CJP After Delhi HC Observations | Video
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari | IANS

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Wednesday, October 21, accused the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) of attempting to create unrest under the guise of promoting democracy, claiming that observations made by the Delhi High Court had exposed the party's intentions.

Reacting to the court's observations, Bhandari alleged that the CJP was operating as the “B-team” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, and accused Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal of backing a campaign that he claimed was neither democratic nor peaceful.

Bhandari said the party had presented itself as a representative of the country's youth and Gen Z but had been questioned by the court over its claims and the circumstances surrounding its protest.

He further referred to the court's observations concerning alleged attempts to breach barricades and restrictions on gatherings at Jantar Mantar, arguing that the developments raised questions about the protesters' stated objectives.

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“The B-team cockroach and its anti-democracy plot, its anarchic plot has been exposed,” Bhandari said.

The BJP spokesperson also demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal to the country's youth, alleging that the protest was aimed at creating anarchy rather than peacefully advancing democratic demands.

Bhandari maintained that the court's observations had undermined the protesters' claims and accused them of spreading misinformation. His remarks came amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the CJP's protests and its campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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