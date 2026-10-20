CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Thanks Delhi Ramlila Organisers For 'Free Publicity' With 30-Foot Cockroach Effigy | AI Representational Image

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday, October 20, thanked the organisers of a Ramlila event in Delhi for giving his party what he called “free publicity” after they announced plans to burn a 30-foot cockroach effigy alongside those of Ravan, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran.

“Thank you for the free publicity,” Dipke said, reacting to the decision. CJP legal head Ratna Singh also responded to the controversy, calling it a “tamasha” (drama).

Cockroach Effigy To Spread Cleanliness Message

The Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee, which organises the annual Ramlila event in Pitampura, said the cockroach effigy was meant to symbolise filth and dirt. The committee said the initiative aimed to promote cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi campaigns.

“Thank you for the free publicity,” CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) wrote on X, reacting to the Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee’s plan to burn a unique 30-foot cockroach effigy alongside the traditional effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad this Dussehra in Delhi. The organisers say the giant cockroach symbolises filth and is part of a cleanliness campaign. — Mojo Story (@themojostory) October 20, 2026

Committee president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashok Goel maintained that the decision had no political motive. He said the effigy was intended to convey the message of the victory of good over evil while also highlighting the importance of cleanliness.

Political Protests Add To Controversy

The controversy comes at a time when the CJP has been holding protests in the national capital. The group initially protested against former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan before joining demonstrations demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The timing of the effigy has added a political dimension to what the organisers describe as a cleanliness initiative. While the committee has denied any political intention, the controversy has raised questions about whether such displays are appropriate at religious celebrations.

Also Watch:

Social Media Questions Ramlila Display

The proposed burning of the cockroach effigy has also sparked reactions on social media. Some users have questioned whether the display is appropriate for a religious event and alleged that contemporary political developments are being mixed with the festival's traditional significance, PTI reports.

The controversy highlights the differing interpretations of the effigy, with the organisers presenting it as a symbol of cleanliness and critics questioning its place in a religious celebration.