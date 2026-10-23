Pune MLC Polls 2026: Supriya Sule Questions BJP Candidate Kaustubh Gawade Wearing Party Scarf While Voting | AI

Pune, Oct 23: NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Friday demanded answers from authorities after a video purportedly showed BJP candidate Kaustubh Gawade sporting a party scarf while casting his vote in Pune in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls.

In a social media post, Sule shared the video showing Gawade, the BJP candidate from the Pune Teachers’ constituency, questioning whether the incident amounted to a violation of the model code of conduct.

“At a polling station, one is expected to set aside one’s political identity and enter as an ordinary voter. Everyone must uphold the sanctity of this sacred democratic process and the impartiality of polling stations,” Sule said.

शिक्षक आणि पदवीधर मतदारसंघाच्या निवडणूकीसाठी आज मतदान होत आहे. पुणे शिक्षक मतदारसंघातील भाजपाचे उमेदवार कौस्तुभ गावडे यांचा मतदान करतानाचा हा व्हिडिओ पहा.मतदान केंद्रावर पक्षीय ओळख बाजूला ठेवून एक सामान्य मतदार म्हणून जाणे अपेक्षित असते. लोकशाहीच्या या पवित्र प्रक्रियेचे पावित्र्य आणि मतदान केंद्राची निष्पक्षता प्रत्येकाने जपली पाहिजे. उमेदवाराला पक्षाचे चिन्ह गळ्यात परिधान करुन मतदान केंद्रावर प्रवेश कसा दिला? ही सवलत केवळ सत्ताधारी उमेदवारालाच का दिली जाते? हा आदर्श आचारसंहितेचा भंग नाही का? तुम्ही सदर उमेदवारांवर नेमकी कोणती कारवाई करणार आहात याचे उत्तर महाराष्ट्र शासन, निवडणूक आयोगाने दिले पाहिजे.@ECISVEEP @MaharashtraSEC @CMOMaharashtra — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) October 23, 2026

Sule questions alleged poll code violation

She asked how the candidate was allowed to enter the polling station wearing a party symbol and whether such a concession was being extended only to candidates from the ruling party.

“Isn’t this a violation of the model code of conduct?” she asked.

Sule demanded that the Maharashtra government and the Election Commission clarify what action would be taken against the candidate over the alleged violation.

Prof. Sachin Sanap, an independent candidate for Pune Teachers' constituency, also raised concerns over Gawade allegedly entering the polling booth with a BJP scarf.

Polling underway for five MLC seats

Biennial elections are being held on Friday for five seats -- three Graduates’ and two Teachers’ constituencies -- in the 78-member Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC). These are Pune Division Graduates’, Nagpur Division Graduates’, Pune Division Teachers’, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Graduates’ and Amravati Teachers’ constituencies.

Also Watch:

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of the Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT), are contesting all five seats.

Vote counting scheduled for October 27

The counting of votes is scheduled for October 27, while the election process will be completed by October 31, officials have said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)