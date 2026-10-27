Pune Metro Line 3 Likely To Launch On Nov 3; 17 Stations Expected To Open | File Photo

Pune: Pune Metro Line 3, connecting Hinjawadi and Shivajinagar, is likely to begin passenger operations on Nov 3, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to inaugurate the corridor virtually. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and both Deputy Chief Ministers are expected to attend the event at Balewadi Stadium.

“The inauguration of the Maan-Hinjawadi Metro Line 3 is likely to take place on November 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend online, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and both Deputy Chief Ministers will be present at the event location at Balewadi Stadium,” a Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) spokesperson told The Free Press Journal on Tuesday. The first phase is expected to open with 17 of the corridor’s 23 stations. However, the proposed launch date is yet to be confirmed.

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Four Stations Await Safety Clearance

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) has granted safety clearance to 17 stations. Four stations, RBI, Simla Chowk, Mahabaleshwar Chowk and Baner, are yet to receive clearance, according to the available project updates.

Inspections have also been completed at two other stations near Balewadi, with approvals expected shortly. The status of the remaining stations will determine when they can open to passengers.

The 23.2-km elevated corridor is being developed by PMRDA through a public-private partnership. It is designed to connect Hinjawadi’s IT hub with central Pune and offer commuters an alternative to road travel.

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Repeated Delays Keep Commuters Waiting

The proposed launch comes after the project missed several deadlines. The original completion target was March 2025, but construction-related hurdles, delays in obtaining permissions for barricading and utility shifting pushed the timeline further. The revised deadline was March 31, 2026.

The mandatory safety inspection and approval process also affected the launch schedule. The proposed opening in September faced another setback due to the model code of conduct for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.

The delay has been a concern for IT employees who travel daily between Hinjawadi and other parts of Pune. Heavy traffic, long commuting hours and inadequate road infrastructure have made the corridor’s early opening a key demand among commuters.

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Political Pressure To Start Services

The delay has also drawn political criticism. On Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray questioned why passenger services could not begin on sections that had already received safety clearance, even if the formal inauguration had to take place later.

Thackeray urged the state government to prioritise commuters and start services on the approved stretch instead of waiting for the Prime Minister’s availability for the inauguration.

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Commuters Seek Relief From Hinjawadi Traffic

Housing society representatives and IT employees have repeatedly approached authorities seeking the early launch of the metro.

Sachin Londhe, president of the Pimpri Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Societies Federation, said IT employees had been raising the issue with PMRDA and metro officials since July 2025.

An online campaign titled ‘Unclog Hinjawadi IT Park’, launched in June 2025, collected 39,000 signatures within 40 days, Londhe said. Commuters have sought better public transport and traffic management measures to reduce travel difficulties in the IT hub.

Separately, authorities have approved a ₹426 crore package for road upgrades, traffic management and last-mile connectivity in Hinjawadi. These measures are expected to complement the metro and address the area’s wider transport problems.