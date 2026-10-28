Pune Saree Shop Owner Alleges ₹1.59 Crore Embezzlement, GST Misuse | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: The owner of Mor Pankh Sarees in Chandan Nagar has alleged that two persons misappropriated ₹1.59 crore from her business, diverted stock to other outlets and used her shop's Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration to procure goods worth ₹33.91 lakh without her consent. The complaint also alleges threats to her husband, unauthorised access to business social media accounts and destruction of CCTV footage.

According to the complaint filed by Mohini Autade, Poonam Shirale and Manoj Shirale were involved in the business and were expected to share its profits. However, when Autade sought details of the shop's financial transactions, they allegedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation.

The shop's chartered accountant, Sangram Bhoite, reportedly told Autade that he could not complete the accounts as the purchase and sales records and employee details had not been provided. After examining the available accounting entries, he found that ₹1.59 crore was reflected as cash in hand for the period from August 2025 to July 7, 2026.

When questioned about the amount, the two allegedly claimed that the money was with market traders but failed to provide details or supporting records. Autade suspects that the funds were diverted to Mor Pankh Fashion, an outlet in Wagholi.

The complaint further alleges that stock was removed from the Chandan Nagar shop and goods worth ₹33.91 lakh were procured for Mor Pankh Fashion in Wagholi and Phulrani Sarees in Alandi using her shop's GST number without authorisation.

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The dispute allegedly escalated on July 7, when Poonam and Manoj Shirale, accompanied by Poonam's brother Rahul Patil, visited the clinic of Autade's husband, Dattatray Autade. They allegedly threatened him during an argument and took away a mobile phone used for online business transactions. The two also allegedly refused to restore access to the shop's social media accounts.

Poonam is further alleged to have livestreamed on social media and claimed that the Chandan Nagar shop was closed and its phone numbers were switched off. Autade alleged that the statements misled customers and damaged the business's reputation. The complaint also alleges that CCTV footage was destroyed and the shop's assets and digital accounts were misused.

Police have registered a case in connection with the allegations.