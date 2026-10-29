Pune: PMPML Plans Five New Bus Depots, Expansion Of Five Existing Facilities For 2,500 Buses | Video Screengrab

Pune: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) plans to build five new bus depots and expand five existing ones to accommodate around 2,500 additional buses expected to join its fleet in the coming months. The work will include parking spaces, electric bus charging stations and maintenance facilities.

The move aims to strengthen public transport infrastructure as the transport undertaking prepares to expand its fleet. PMPML has also set a target to complete cabling and concreting at all five locations before December, ensuring the charging and parking facilities are ready before the new buses arrive.

The proposed new depots will be built at Sutarwadi, behind Eklavya College in Kothrud, Kondhwa, Mohammadwadi and Bibwewadi. The existing facilities at Balewadi, Shewalewadi, Market Yard, Kothrud and Kumbare Park will be expanded to handle more buses. Kumbare Park is currently used for parking and charging.

The facilities will be equipped with the required electrical infrastructure to support electric bus charging under the PM E-DRIVE scheme. The upgrades will also provide parking space for both electric and CNG buses.

PMPML chairman and managing director Mahesh Awhad recently met Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram to discuss the depot projects and the transfer of land reserved for the transport undertaking. The civic chief agreed to hand over the reserved land and extended support for the planned development.

Awhad said the undertaking was planning parking and charging stations for the new electric and CNG buses. He added that expanding existing depots and building new ones would help strengthen public transport services.

PMPML currently has 2,072 buses, of which around 1,760 are available for passenger services. It operates 385 routes across a service area of 7,256 square kilometres and has around 8,500 employees.

The additional infrastructure is expected to support an increase in bus services, particularly in areas such as Kondhwa, Mohammadwadi, Bibwewadi, Sutarwadi and Kothrud. Dedicated charging points and sufficient parking space will be essential as more buses are added to the fleet.

The transport undertaking serves nearly 12 lakh passengers daily and earns about ₹1.5 crore in passenger revenue each day. The planned fleet expansion, along with improvements to depot facilities, is expected to help PMPML meet the growing demand for public transport in Pune and surrounding areas.