Maharashtra MLC Polls 2026: BJP's Kaustubh Gawade Wins Pune Teachers' Seat, Harshada Deshmukh Leads Graduates' Race |

Pune: After more than 30 hours of counting, the results of the Pune Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections were announced on Wednesday, with BJP candidate, Kaustubh Gawade winning the Teachers’ seat by a margin of 6,770 votes and Harshada Jadhav Deshmukh securing the required quota in the Graduates’ constituency. While the Election Commission officially declared Gawade the winner at around 5.45 pm, the Graduate constituency’s final count had not been formally announced by the Election Commission Pune until the article went to print.

Gawade secured 23,117 votes against 16,347 votes polled by Sachin Sanap, who was backed by the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The outcome marked a setback for the Mahayuti in a constituency traditionally held by its candidates, with former MLCs also facing defeat.

Gawade promises to prioritise teachers’ issues

Speaking after his victory, Gawade, who is set to become one of Maharashtra’s youngest legislators, described the result as a mandate for teachers’ rights rather than an individual victory.

He said, “This victory is not mine alone, it belongs to all teachers. From the day I started fighting on the streets for their rights, I dedicated my life to teachers.”

Responding to criticism over his age, Gawade said he had refrained from answering his critics and would respond through his work. “Those who questioned my age have been answered by the teachers of Maharashtra through this election. I will erase those doubts through my performance,” he said.

He identified pending issues concerning grant-in-aid schemes, unaided schools and pension benefits as key priorities. Gawade said teachers and non-teaching staff working in grant-in-aid and unaided institutions before 2005 had been deprived of the benefits of the Old Pension Scheme.

He said, “The teachers have tried to convey their difficulties to the government through their ballot papers. I assure them that they will not have to face the same situation again.”

Gawade also said he would learn from the mistakes made by former legislators and work for all teachers, irrespective of whom they voted for.

Sanap accepts defeat, vows to continue teachers’ fight

Sanap congratulated Gawade and thanked the Shiv Sena leadership and party workers for supporting his campaign. He said the election had been fought in a cordial atmosphere and acknowledged that his campaign had fallen short despite receiving around 16,000 votes.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate the elected candidate. Our fight for teachers will continue with greater strength in the future,” Sanap said.

Rejecting attempts to portray the election as a contest shaped by inducements, Sanap said the campaign was about teachers’ self-respect and honour. He also said his campaign would work to address shortcomings and reach more sections of the electorate in future.

Former MLC Dattatray Sawant had alleged that money and pressure tactics were used to influence teachers and educational institutions. Gawade rejected the timing of such allegations, saying the voting had taken place on October 23 and that all candidates should accept the electorate’s verdict.

Harshada wins Graduate’s Constituency

In the Graduates’ constituency, Harshada Jadhav Deshmukh secured the required quota of 1,13,000 votes, according to the figures cited by NCP (Sharatchandra Pawar) State President, Jayant Patil, while he was addressing the press in Pune. However, the Election Commission had not formally announced the final count by the time this article went to print.

Patil said the result reflected graduates’ frustration over unemployment, inflation and difficulties faced by aspirants preparing for competitive examinations.

Speaking after the result trends emerged, Deshmukh said employment, education and the rising cost of living would be among her priorities.

She said, “Every graduate is a taxpayer, yet the middle class is struggling to deal with inflation. There is also a need for guidance centres for young people who want to become entrepreneurs or start businesses.”

She also flagged the need for greater transparency in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s functioning and said she was planning a ‘Smart Graduate’ programme across the five districts covered by the constituency.

She said, “The policies do not necessarily have to be large-scale. What matters is ensuring that every policy reaches the last person.”

Patil said the election results showed the need for organisational introspection and changes within the party. He also alleged that attempts had been made to influence voters through inducements, while stressing that the mandate should be analysed in the context of public sentiment.

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