Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026: Praful Patel Calls NCP Defeat A Wake-Up Call, Seeks Organisational Reforms | Twitter

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) must reassess its priorities, rebuild public trust and undertake organisational reforms after suffering a setback in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, senior leader Praful Patel said on Wednesday, calling the result a wake-up call for the party.

Satish Chavan's Defeat In Sambhajinagar Triggers Questions Over Party Strategy

The reaction came after the party’s candidate, three-time sitting MLC Satish Chavan, lost the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates’ constituency to Dr Pratapsinh Patil of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). The defeat has triggered questions about the party’s electoral strategy and organisational functioning, particularly amid reports of internal differences following the death of former party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash earlier this year.

In a post on X, Patel stressed the need for immediate introspection, describing the election result as a clear warning that the party could not afford to ignore. He called for a thorough review of its priorities and structure, saying corrective measures were necessary to regain people’s confidence and strengthen the organisation.

Today’s Vidhan Parishad election results serve as a definitive wake-up call. The time has come for urgent introspection to rebuild trust, realign our priorities, and fix our organisational structure.#vidhanparishadelection@mahancpspeaks — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) October 28, 2026

Reports Of Internal Differences Emerge Following Ajit Pawar's Death

The developments come against the backdrop of reported differences within the NCP over its leadership and functioning after Ajit Pawar’s death. His son, Parth Pawar, has reportedly assumed a prominent role, while senior leaders Patel and Sunil Tatkare are said to have faced reduced influence within the party. However, the reported differences have not been formally established as the cause of the election setback.

Patel had also expressed disappointment earlier over the party’s inability to secure the Pune Graduates’ constituency during seat-sharing discussions with its Mahayuti allies, the BJP and the Shiv Sena. The seat was subsequently won by NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav, who defeated BJP nominee Smita Jadhav.

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The NCP’s response to Patel’s remarks sought to underline that the call for introspection should not be interpreted as evidence of a deeper internal crisis.

Speaking to 'The Free Press Journal', NCP AP national spokesperson Umesh Patil said, “Wrong inferences should not be drawn from Praful Patel’s X post. It is obvious that we should introspect when we lose our seat in the MLC polls. Every party does introspection, and certainly we should take corrective steps to win elections in the future and strengthen the party’s structure.”

Patil maintained that reviewing performance after an electoral defeat was a normal political exercise rather than an indication of an exceptional situation within the organisation.

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