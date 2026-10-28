Vadhvan Port Protesters Boycott District Administration's Meeting Ahead Of October 30 Mega Rally |

Palghar, Maharashtra: Opposition to the proposed Vadhvan Port project is set to intensify, with anti-port organisations boycotting a review meeting convened by the Palghar district administration ahead of a mega rally scheduled for October 30. Meanwhile, the administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, to maintain law and order.

Protest Groups Skip Dialogue Convened At Palghar Collector's Office

The district administration had called the meeting at the Collector’s Office to facilitate dialogue with organisations opposing the port project and explore a way forward through discussions. However, despite invitations being extended, no representatives of the protesting organisations attended the meeting.

According to the administration, neither the protesters nor the organisations had submitted a formal written intimation regarding the proposed rally. Officials became aware of the planned mobilisation through posters and banners circulating on social media.

District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar Expresses Willingness For Talks

District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar reiterated that the administration was willing to engage in discussions with the protesters and address their concerns through official channels.

Representatives from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the police department and other administrative departments attended the meeting.

The police has cautioned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found disturbing public order or engaging in unlawful activities.

Although the administration has appealed to the protesting organisations to engage in dialogue and maintain peace, no response to its appeal had been received at the time of reporting.

With the October 30 rally approaching, the developments underline the continuing differences between the district administration and organisations opposing the Vadhvan Port project. The administration has reiterated its readiness for dialogue while emphasising that maintaining peace and public order remains a priority.

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