Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026: Mahayuti Wins Three Seats, MVA Bags Two In Graduates' And Teachers' Polls | Sourced

Mumbai: The ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) shared the spoils in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, with the former winning three of the five graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies and the latter securing two seats. The results, declared on Wednesday after nearly 30 hours of counting, saw the BJP win the Pune Teachers’ constituency, while the opposition alliance registered victories in the Pune Graduates’ and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates’ constituencies.

NCP-SP's Pratapsingh Patil Defeats Three-Term MLC Satish Chavan

The most significant contest was in the Marathwada Graduates’ constituency, where NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Dr Pratapsingh Patil defeated sitting MLC Satish Chavan, who had won the seat three consecutive times. Chavan, who contested as the Mahayuti-backed NCP candidate, suffered a setback as Patil maintained a lead during the preference-vote counting rounds.

Patil’s victory is being viewed in the context of changing political equations in the region. The support extended to him by Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar was also discussed among his supporters as a factor that may have contributed to the outcome.

Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav Wins Pune Graduates' Seat By 9,700 Votes

In the Pune Graduates’ constituency, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav defeated BJP nominee Smita Jadhav by 9,700 votes. Harshada secured 1,13,095 votes, maintaining her lead despite the presence of Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sunil Modi, who received 3,066 votes. The BJP had hoped to win the seat, but the result went in favour of the opposition candidate.

The BJP secured a victory in the Pune Teachers’ constituency, where Kaustubh Gawade defeated Shiv Sena-backed independent candidate Sachin Sanap and sitting Congress MLC Jayant Asgaonkar. At the end of 28 counting rounds, Gawade received 23,117 votes, while Sanap polled 16,347 votes.

Gawade Promises To Address Teachers' Pending Issues

Gawade dedicated his victory to the teaching community and said he would work towards resolving teachers’ long-pending issues. He also rejected allegations that money was distributed to teachers or that educational institutions were pressured to influence voting.

In the Amravati Teachers’ constituency, Shiv Sena candidate Kiran Sarnaik, representing the Mahayuti, won with 16,663 votes against the winning quota of 16,134. Congress candidate Aditi Pohre finished second, while Sena rebel Shrikant Deshpande was also in the fray. Shiv Sena workers celebrated Sarnaik’s victory.

In the Nagpur Graduates’ constituency, BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohale was leading Congress incumbent Abhijit Vanjari by 4,244 votes in the reported counting figures. Kohale had secured 61,029 votes against Vanjari’s 56,785 after 28 candidates were eliminated during the preference-vote counting process.

Polling for all five constituencies was held on October 23. The elections were necessitated by the expiry of the sitting members’ terms on December 6, 2026. The results have provided both alliances with victories while highlighting the competitive nature of the contests across Maharashtra.

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