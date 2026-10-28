BMC Announces ₹33,000 Diwali Bonus For 93,509 Employees And Eligible Workers, ₹2,000 Hike Over Last Year | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has announced an ex-gratia bonus of Rs 33,000 for it's officers and employees for Diwali 2026. Mayor Ritu Tawde made the announcement on Wednesday and directed the civic administration to disburse the amount along with the regular salaries for November. The bonus is Rs 2,000 more than last year.

Over 93,500 Civic Employees And Eligible Workers To Benefit

A total of 93,509 officers, employees and other eligible workers will benefit from the payment.

The mayor said that taking into account the prevailing drought situation in the state, group leaders, civic office-bearers, the unions unanimously agreed at Rs 33,000.

Regular BMC Staff And Primary School Employees Included

The beneficiaries include 83,274 full-time officers and employees on the civic body's regular pay scales, 2,991 teaching and non-teaching staff of aided private primary schools, and 1,145 shikshan sevaks working in BMC and aided private primary schools.

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The list also includes 1,298 teaching and non-teaching employees of aided and unaided secondary schools, 36 shikshan sevaks in secondary schools, and 12 lecturers and non-teaching employees of teacher-training institutes.

In addition, 2,393 community health volunteers (CHVs) and 2,360 kindergarten teachers and assistants will receive a Bhaubeej gift.

The total of 88,756 beneficiaries in the first six categories, along with the 4,753 CHVs and kindergarten staff, takes the overall number of beneficiaries to 93,509.

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