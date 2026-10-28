MPCB Makes Biomedical Waste Portal Registration Mandatory For Hospitals, Clinics And Laboratories

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board | File Photo

Mumbai: To facilitate the availability of updated and accurate information regarding biomedical waste generators, handlers and treatment facilities across the State, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has made Self-Registration on the MPCB-BMW Mobile Application and Web Portal mandatory. This registration requirement is applicable to hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres, laboratories, blood banks, veterinary institutions, research organisations, and all other entities involved in the generation, handling, or treatment of biomedical waste.

Registration To Become Valid Only After MPCB Approval

The information submitted through self-registration shall be subject to verification by MPCB or an agency authorized by MPCB, and the registration shall be considered valid only after approval by the Board.

All Healthcare Facilities that have already been inventorised under the IBMWG project are required to log into the portal, verify their details, and update the information, if necessary, on or before 15/11/2026.

MPCB Biomedical Waste Portal Operational From October 28

The decision is aimed at strengthening the effective implementation of the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 and enhance environmental monitoring and regulatory oversight. The MPCB-BMW Portal shall become operational from 28/10/2026.

For more information regarding the registration process or for technical assistance, stakeholders may contact ibwg.support@mpcb.gov.in or mpcbbmwsurvey@innowaveit.com.

"The decision is taken in pursuance of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Government of India's notified Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. As per these Rules, all Healthcare Facilities (HCFs) are mandatorily required to ensure the scientific, safe, and environmentally sound management of the biomedical waste generated by them. Under Rule 9, the MPCB has been designated as the prescribed authority for the inventorisation, registration, and monitoring of biomedical waste generators, handlers, and treatment facilities in Maharashtra," the board said on Wednesday.

The MPCB in its statement added that it is implementing project titled “Inventorisation of Biomedical Waste Generators (IBMWG) and Implementation of Intelligent Analytical System.” Under this project, more than 86,000 Healthcare Facilities across Maharashtra have already been inventorised. However, to obtain updated information regarding Healthcare Facilities that were not covered during the survey, as well as newly established facilities, MPCB has made Self-Registration on the MPCB-BMW Mobile Application and Web Portal mandatory, and circular in this regard has also been issued on 27/10/2026.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/