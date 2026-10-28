Gadchiroli Police Destroy Maoist Arms Cache Near Maharashtra–Chhattisgarh Border, Recover 100 Crude Bombs | VIDEO

Gadchiroli Police and C-60 commandos uncover a hidden Maoist arms and explosives cache in a forest area | File Photo

Gadchiroli, October 27, 2026: In a significant breakthrough that further dismantles the remnants of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, the Gadchiroli Police successfully uncovered and destroyed a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosive materials hidden deep inside the forest. The operation was executed following precise confidential intelligence received by the authorities.

According to the police, intelligence information had indicated that Maoists had concealed a massive dump of incendiary devices, firearms and explosive materials within the jungle terrain under the jurisdiction of the Vangeturi police station.

Police sources said that, historically, insurgents leveraged the remote inter-state border topography to stash explosive materials, using them to ambush security forces during elections, tactical counter-offensive campaigns and Naxal festivals.

माओवाद्यांनी जमिनीत पुरून ठेवलेली अग्निशस्त्रे व स्फोटक साहित्य जप्त! गोपनीय माहितीच्या आधारे गडचिरोली पोलीस दलाच्या विशेष अभियान पथकाने वांगेतुरी पोलीस स्टेशन हद्दीतील माचुवंचा जंगल परिसरात शोध अभियान राबवून माओवाद्यांनी जमिनीत लपवून ठेवलेला शस्त्रसाठा व स्फोटक साहित्य हस्तगत केले. अभियानात 12 क्लेमोर, 01 बाराबोअर रायफल, 03 सिंगल शॉट रायफल, 01 एअर गनसह एकूण 05 अग्निशस्त्रे, तसेच स्फोटक साहित्य, वायरलेस माईक सेट, 100 सुतळी बॉम्ब, माओवादी गणवेशाचे कापड व इतर साहित्य हस्तगत करण्यात आले. धोकादायक स्फोटक व इतर माओवादी साहित्य वरिष्ठांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली घटनास्थळीच नष्ट करण्यात आले. ही कारवाई विशेष अभियान पथक, इंटेलिजन्स सेल व BDDS पथकातील जवानांनी संयुक्तपणे पार पाडली. सतर्कता • शौर्य • सुरक्षितता गडचिरोली पोलीस — नागरिकांच्या सुरक्षेसाठी सदैव कटिबद्ध! #GadchiroliPolice #C60 #BDDS #PoliceAction #Gadchiroli #MaharashtraPolice — गडचिरोली पोलीस - GADCHIROLI POLICE (@SP_GADCHIROLI) October 27, 2026

Joint Search Operation Uncovers Hidden Cache

Under the direct guidance of Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ramesh, a joint search operation was launched on Tuesday. The tactical force comprised four specialised C-60 Commando teams alongside a unit from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). Upon sweeping the targeted forest area, search teams discovered a hidden underground dump.

Gadchiroli, Maharashtra: Police seized five firearms, 12 Claymore devices, explosives, and other Maoist-related materials from a forest in Machhuwanchha under Wangeturi Police Station limits. The operation involved four Special Operations Unit teams and a BDDS team (Source: Gadchiroli SP Office) — IANS (@ians_india) October 27, 2026

Following standard operating procedures, expert BDDS personnel safely destroyed the volatile explosive materials on site under expert supervision to eliminate further risk. With the Maoist movement effectively crippled across the region, local residents are increasingly living free from the shadow of insurgency.

Gadchiroli Police confirmed that intensive search operations and combing drives will continue across border stretches to locate any remaining arms caches and ensure lasting peace.

Arms And Explosives Recovered

The recovered cache included one 12-bore rifle, three single-shot rifles, one air gun, a lower headguard component of a weapon, explosive material, 100 sutli (crude multi-bombs), one wireless mic set, along with several sets of green Maoist uniforms.

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Earlier this month, Gadchiroli Police had uncovered a massive cache of firearms and explosive materials hidden by Maoists in the dense Koparshi forest area.

The seized ammunition included a .303 rifle, single-shot rifles, country-made pistols, a Barrel Grenade Launcher, live cartridges, detonators and pressure cookers, frequently used for fabricating improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

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