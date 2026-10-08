Gadchiroli Police Unearth Maoist Arms Cache In Koparshi Forest, Seize Rifles, Grenade Launcher & Explosives | ANI

Mumbai: Gadchiroli Police uncovered a cache of firearms and explosive materials allegedly hidden by Maoists in Koparshi forest along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border.

The seizure included a .303 rifle, single-shot rifles, country-made pistols, a barrel grenade launcher, live cartridges, detonators and pressure cookers used to fabricate improvised explosive devices.

“Gadchiroli police have identified 575 square kilometres of area that has been under the influence of Naxals, out of which a target of 123 square kilometres has been achieved by us. The remaining area will be covered by us in the coming few months,” Superintendent of Police M Ramesh told FPJ on Thursday.

Maharashtra | Gadchiroli Police recovered and destroyed a large cache of explosives and other material allegedly hidden by Naxals in the Koparshi forest area under Bhamragad subdivision during a special anti-Maoist operation.According to police, the operation was launched on October 6, following intelligence that Naxals had concealed explosives and other material in the forest with the intention of targeting security forces. Personnel from the Special Operations Squad and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) carried out an extensive search of the area.During the operation, police recovered three rocket launchers, two single-shot rifles, two 12-bore rifles, three 12-bore live cartridges, 10 detonators, 150 metres of cable wire, nine magazines, 10 cookers, five walkie-talkies, 12 walkie-talkie chargers and other Maoist-related material. The recovered explosives and hazardous material were destroyed at the spot under prescribed safety procedures.(Video source: Gadchiroli Police) — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2026

Maharashtra's Maoist-free status

According to an FPJ report dated October 2, Maharashtra had been declared free from armed Maoism, with no active armed Maoists remaining on the state’s records, after Gadchiroli district became free from armed Maoist cadres in May.

Security teams uncover buried arsenal

The operation was conducted on October 6, based on confidential intelligence, under Ramesh’s direct supervision.

Five Special Operations Team teams and two Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad teams searched the remote inter-state border forest. After a tactical sweep, BDDS personnel located and unearthed the buried arsenal. Security personnel also found and destroyed a substantial quantity of Maoist literature at the site.

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“Historically, insurgents have exploited the geographic isolation of the inter-state border forests to build secret arms dumps. These weapon reserves are traditionally unburied to orchestrate targeted ambushes against security forces during high-alert periods like ‘Naxal weeks’ or regional elections,” said a Gadchiroli police officer.

Seized arms and equipment

1 .303 rifle

2 single-shot rifles

2 country-made pistols

1 barrel grenade launcher

10 BGL cells

21 live cartridges

7 detonators

150 metres of cable wire

2 ammunition magazines

Pressure cookers

3 walkie-talkies