Indian Seafarer Killed After Indian-Flagged Vessel Attacked Off Oman Coast, 13 Rescued By Coast Guard

An Indian seafarer was killed after an Indian-flagged mechanised sailing vessel (MSV), Al Jusufi, was struck by an unidentified aerial object off the coast of Oman on November 2. The vessel was carrying 14 Indian crew members, of whom 13 were safely evacuated and rescued by the Omani Coast Guard.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed the incident on Tuesday, identifying the deceased seafarer as Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat. Ajij succumbed to injuries sustained in the attack.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with commercial shipping routes near the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman facing increased security concerns.

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What Happened To The Indian-Flagged Vessel Al Jusufi?

According to Sonowal, the Indian-flagged MSV Al Jusufi was navigating near the coast of Oman on November 2 when it was struck by an unidentified aerial object.

The vessel had 14 Indian seafarers on board at the time of the incident. Following the attack, 13 crew members were safely evacuated and rescued by the Omani Coast Guard.

The remaining crew member, Gandhar Nahim Ajij, sustained injuries in the incident and later succumbed to them. Authorities have not yet released further details about the nature of the aerial object, the source of the attack or those responsible.

Who Was The Indian Seafarer Killed In The Attack?

The deceased seafarer was identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij, a native of Gujarat. He was among the 14 Indian crew members aboard the vessel when it came under attack.

No further details about his age, designation on the vessel or family background have been made public so far.

What Did Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Say?

Confirming the incident, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed grief over the death and extended his condolences to Ajij's family.

In a post on X, Sonowal said the vessel carrying 14 Indian seafarers was struck by an unidentified aerial object while navigating near the Omani coast on November 2.

He said 13 crew members had been rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, while Ajij had tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The minister added that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Indian Embassy in Oman were in contact with local authorities to ensure immediate assistance to the surviving crew members.

India Coordinates With Oman For Repatriation Of Crew

Following the incident, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Indian Embassy in Oman are coordinating with Omani authorities to provide assistance to the 13 survivors.

The authorities are also working to facilitate the swift repatriation of the rescued seafarers and the mortal remains of Ajij to India.

Further details about the circumstances surrounding the attack and the identity of those responsible are awaited.

Attack Raises Concerns Over Maritime Security Near Oman

The attack comes amid continuing regional tensions affecting commercial shipping routes around the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

The strategic waterways are crucial for international maritime trade, and security concerns have increased following attacks and threats involving vessels operating in the region.

The latest incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers working on commercial vessels navigating these waters.