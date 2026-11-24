Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Chinese Satellites Doubled Surveillance Passes Over Kashmir Days Before Killings, Report Says

A Digantara analysis found that Chinese Earth-observation satellites conducted unusual orbital manoeuvres around Pahalgam between April 15 and 30, 2025. (Read more...)

2. Sheikh Hasina Plans Bangaldesh Return On December 16, Two Years After Fleeing To India Amid Student Uprising

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has urged her successor Tarique Rahman to arrange her air travel from Delhi to Dhaka through the national airline. (Read more...)

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | File/PTI

3. 'I Was Stopped From Flying To London': CJP Leader Saurav Das Accuses Modi Government Of Blocking His Oxford University Visit | Video

Cockroach Janta Party co-convener Saurav Das alleged that he was stopped at Delhi Airport from travelling to London for an Oxford University Students' Union panel discussion on the 'cockroach movement', claiming his passport was flagged at immigration. (Read more...)

4. US Blacklists Megaspeed, Six Affiliates As Jensen Huang Returns As Nvidia CEO

The US Department of Commerce blacklisted Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed and six related entities over risks of diverting advanced computing products to unauthorised users. (Read more...)

5. Mumbai-Bound Duronto Express Comes Under Stone-Pelting Attack, Coach Window Damaged

A Mumbai-bound Duronto Express was targeted by stone pelters near Manish Nagar in Nagpur on November 23, damaging a window in the A2 coach. No injuries were reported. (Read more...)

6. BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal To Announce Alliance For Punjab Assembly Election At 1 PM Today

The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal are likely to announce their alliance for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin and Sukhbir Singh Badal addressing a joint press conference in Delhi as BJP intensifies its poll preparations. (Read more...)

Breaking: BJP-SAD alliance confirmed!Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and SAD President Sukhbir Badal will hold a joint press conference at 1 PM today to formally announce the alliance.#BJP #SAD #BJP_SAD #Punjab #PunjabElections #AmitShah #SukhbirBadal — Harpal Randhawa (@harpal_ran) November 24, 2026

7. 'Call It Supergate': Hillary Clinton Calls Jensen Huang's Nvidia Return A Security & Corruption Scandal

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia CEO a national security, corruption, insider trading and market manipulation scandal, dubbing it "Supergate". (Read more...)

8. CII Calls For Regulatory Reforms, Easier Foreign Capital Flows To Boost Private Investment After Modi's Criticism Of India Inc

CII leaders highlighted predictable regulations, corporate governance and faster business processes as key drivers of private investment, global competitiveness and sustained growth. (Read more...)

9. Melania Trump Welcomes 18-Foot White House Christmas Tree As Festive Preparations Begin | WATCH

The festive season has officially arrived at the White House, with First Lady Melania Trump welcoming the official 2026 Christmas tree on Monday, November 23. (Read more...)

10. Malayalam Actor Sreejith Ravi Sentenced To One Year In Jail In POCSO Case For Allegedly Exposing Himself To Minors, Fined ₹50,000

Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi has been sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000 by a Thrissur court in a 2022 POCSO case involving minor children. (Read more...)

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