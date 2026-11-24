US Blacklists Megaspeed, Six Affiliates As Jensen Huang Returns As Nvidia CEO | File Pic

The US Department of Commerce has added Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed and six related entities to its Entity List. The move came on the same day Nvidia brought back Jensen Huang as chief executive.

According to the South China Morning Post, the Bureau of Industry and Security said the entities posed a significant risk of diverting advanced computing products to unauthorised end uses or users. The listing takes effect immediately, with formal publication in the Federal Register due on Wednesday.

Under the rule, suppliers need a special licence to ship US-regulated technology to the listed firms, and such licences are likely to be refused. Shipments already in transit get a 30-day grace period.

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Seven entities across three countries

Besides Megaspeed, which also operates under aliases including 7Road International, the list covers firms in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. The others named are Swiftdata, Apex Enterprise Solutions, Speedmatrix, MSFusion, PT Megaspeed International and Megaspeed (Thailand). The SCMP described them as widely seen as Megaspeed affiliates.

Megaspeed denies wrongdoing

Megaspeed has said it 'conducts legitimate and lawful business' and has hired outside counsel for an internal investigation, according to statements to the SCMP and NPR. It also said former executive Alice Huang left in 2025. The SCMP reported she left in August 2025. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the listing.

Huang returns weeks after resignation

Nvidia's board reinstated Huang as president, CEO and director on Monday, less than two weeks after he resigned on November 12. He had acknowledged extramarital affairs. Reports have linked him to Alice Huang, who is not related to him and is suspected by US officials of being a Chinese intelligence asset, which Beijing has firmly denied. NPR has said it could not independently verify the claims.

Nvidia said it acted after receiving backing from President Donald Trump and assurances from senior US officials that Huang's return posed no national security risk. The announcement is a sharp turn from November 17, when the board said it did not intend to bring him back. On that day Huang said he would be 'honored' to return if the board allowed it, and the board announced a committee to oversee national security policy and export-control compliance.

The company's shares rose more than 30 percent on Monday, the SCMP reported, after a sell-off in Nvidia and wider US tech stocks followed Huang's exit.

Criminal probe under way

The listing follows a joint announcement last week by the Commerce and Justice departments that they are investigating Megaspeed for possible criminal conduct. Commerce opened its inquiry in 2024 after spotting suspicious activity while monitoring for semiconductor diversion. The Justice Department is leading a parallel criminal investigation into possible violations of US chip export controls.

Investigators asked Nvidia in May 2025 for records of direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed. The chipmaker put the company on its internal 'no-sell' list the following month.