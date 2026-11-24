Jensen Huang Is Back! First Visuals Show Nvidia CEO Getting Hero's Welcome On Return To Headquarters |

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang received a rousing welcome from employees as he returned to the chipmaker’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Monday, following his reinstatement as president and chief executive by the company’s board.

Videos circulating on social media showed employees crowding the office lobby, cheering, applauding and chanting “Jensen! Jensen!” as Huang made his way through the gathering. Several staff members held up their phones to capture the moment, while others shouted “We love you” and “Welcome back”.

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In a video shared on social media by Nvidia Vice President of Research Ming-Yu Liu, Huang was heard thanking employees for their support. “Thank you all for the second chance. I’m going to be a better CEO the second time around,” he told the gathering.

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The return came hours after Nvidia announced that its board had unanimously reinstated Huang as president, CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately. He had resigned from the positions on November 12, with Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress taking over as interim CEO.

Board Cites Huang’s Candour, Investigation To Continue

Announcing the decision, Nvidia said the board had held a series of discussions and meetings with Huang and was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company. It also said it had received input from senior US government officials and was confident that his reinstatement posed no national security risk.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” board chair Harvey Jones said.

Jones added that the board had full confidence in Huang as he resumed leadership. Huang, in turn, said he was honoured to return and lead what he described as one of the world’s most consequential technology companies.

His resignation followed reports about alleged extramarital relationships, including claims involving Nvidia employees and a woman suspected by US officials of having links to Chinese intelligence. Nvidia has said an independent committee of directors, assisted by outside legal counsel, is investigating reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The company said the probe would continue, with Huang agreeing to cooperate.

Trump Claims Credit For Huang’s Return

US President Donald Trump also claimed he had played a role in securing Huang’s reinstatement. Speaking to CNBC on Monday, Trump said he had spoken to Nvidia’s board and persuaded it to bring the co-founder back. “I spoke to them, let me put it that way,” Trump said. “And I convinced them. I made the deal.”

Trump had previously voiced support for Huang’s return, even after Nvidia’s board indicated that it was not considering reinstating him. Huang has also been involved in discussions with the Trump administration over allowing Nvidia to sell its advanced H200 chips to China.

With the board’s decision taking immediate effect, Colette Kress will return to her role as Nvidia’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, while Harvey Jones will continue as board chair.

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