Representative/Canva

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has called for greater regulatory transparency, stronger investor protection and easier cross-border capital flows to accelerate private investment and strengthen India's global competitiveness.

The recommendations came on Monday, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised domestic companies for inadequate job creation, excessive dependence on imports in critical sectors and insufficient efforts to compete internationally.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) last week, Modi urged businesses to move beyond the comfort of India's vast domestic market and focus on innovation, product quality and capacity building.

CII Seeks Predictable Regulations To Attract Global Investment

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said regulatory authorities must ensure compliance requirements do not obstruct international capital flows while maintaining market integrity.

In a post on X, Banerjee highlighted the importance of improving industrial productivity and competitiveness to attract long-term investments and support sustainable economic growth.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rajiv Memani, immediate past president of CII, said India required both domestic savings and overseas capital to finance its investment needs.

He emphasised that international investors evaluate regulatory certainty and compliance costs alongside potential returns, adding that openness to foreign capital and market integrity complement each other.

Former CII President and ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri highlighted corporate governance and predictable regulations as essential factors in strengthening investor confidence.

R Dinesh, former CII president and Executive Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, stressed the importance of long-term funding for infrastructure and logistics development.

Private Investment Announcements Hit Record ₹26.6 Lakh Crore

CII President R Mukundan, who also serves as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tata Chemicals, advocated shifting the policy focus from ease of doing business to faster execution of business processes.

Citing CII's Private Investment Barometer, Mukundan said private sector project announcements reached an unprecedented ₹26.6 lakh crore during the first half of FY27, representing 4.4 times the long-term average.

He reiterated the industry's commitment to Modi's 'India First' vision, emphasising its importance in shaping long-term corporate decisions.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!