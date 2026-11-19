Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addressing FICCI's annual meeting on Thursday |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday questioned whether Indian companies had sufficiently increased employment and employee incomes following corporate tax reductions and other government reforms.

Addressing the annual general meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Modi urged businesses to assess how policy benefits had contributed to economic growth.

He asked industry leaders to evaluate their role in job creation, investment and India's long-term development.

"If I speak of industry, in recent years the government's focus has been strongly on Ease of Doing Business. In 2014, the basic corporate tax rate was 30 percent. We reduced it to 22 percent. Today, there is no income tax on earnings up to ₹12 lakh in India," Modi said.

"I have exempted income up to ₹12 lakh from tax. Did you increase the salaries of your employees? Did you increase the number of employees? No. The attitude remains: Modi ji, you do it, we will see," he added.

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Modi also pointed to improved purchasing power and simplified income tax return filing and refund procedures.

The government had reduced the base corporate tax rate for existing domestic companies from 30% to 22% in September 2019.

The effective rate, including surcharge and cess, was brought to 25.17%.

Eligible new domestic manufacturing companies were also offered a concessional base tax rate of 15%.

Against this backdrop, Modi called on businesses to examine whether the benefits of these measures had translated into higher wages and additional employment opportunities.

The Prime Minister invited industry leaders to suggest additional reforms needed to accelerate economic growth.

He encouraged companies to communicate their concerns and recommendations directly to the government.

Modi also urged businesses to prioritise domestic investment, particularly in agriculture and allied sectors.

He advocated an India First approach to investment decisions over the next two decades, linking it to the country's self-reliance objectives.

Highlighting poverty reduction, Modi cited a World Bank report and said 50 crore people had moved out of poverty over 12-13 years.

He maintained that India's development depended on recognising the contributions of farmers, small entrepreneurs, industries, wealth creators and taxpayers.

The Prime Minister called for stronger cooperation between businesses and policymakers to support employment, investment and economic development.