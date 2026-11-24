Melania Trump Welcomes 18-Foot White House Christmas Tree As Festive Preparations Begin | WATCH |

The festive season has officially arrived at the White House, with First Lady Melania Trump welcoming the official 2026 Christmas tree on Monday, November 23. The towering 18-foot concolor fir was brought to the presidential residence from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin, marking the beginning of the White House's Christmas celebrations.

The grand arrival was accompanied by a horse-drawn green carriage that transported the tree onto the North Lawn. The White House was already dressed for the occasion, with Christmas wreaths featuring bright red bows adorning its windows. The United States Marine Band, popularly known as 'The President's Own', welcomed the arrival with a performance of the classic Christmas carol O Christmas Tree.

Melania Trump stepped out in an adorable red and white midi dress to receive the tree and greet the people involved in bringing it to Washington, including the farm representatives and FedEx personnel.

White House Christmas Tree Arrival Holds Special Meaning For Army Veteran

One of the highlights of the occasion was the presence of Chuck Jensen, a US Army veteran and FedEx freight driver who has been associated with the company for more than 36 years. Originally from Salt Lake City, Jensen was visibly delighted as he helped deliver the official Christmas tree.

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Speaking at a news conference, he shared how being part of the tradition carried a deeper meaning for him, particularly because the tree was designated a Gold Star tree.

"Being a veteran, too and bringing this gold star tree, it means everything to me," Jensen said.

Gold Star trees pay tribute to military personnel who have lost their lives or gone missing while serving the country. The tradition has also featured in earlier White House Christmas displays.

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Jensen further explained that his father and brother had served in the military as well. He said the opportunity to represent service members, especially those stationed overseas and unable to spend Thanksgiving or Christmas with their families, made the occasion even more meaningful.

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