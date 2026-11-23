Who Is Jordan J.G. Wright? US Politician Responds To 'Lizard Person' Conspiracy After Viral Video From Zohran Mamdani's Event |

A bizarre video from an event featuring Zohran Mamdani has taken social media by storm, with an unusual moment involving a US politician sparking an unexpected internet conspiracy theory. The clip, which has reportedly garnered millions of views, shows a man making an unusual eye movement while Mamdani speaks about his administration's plans for New York City.

The man, later identified as Jordan J.G. Wright, can be seen wearing a navy blue suit, a light blue shirt and a tie. However, it was his seemingly unusual expression and eye movement that caught the attention of viewers. Soon, social media users began sharing the footage, with some linking his appearance to the bizarre 'lizard people' conspiracy theory, which claims that reptilian beings secretly control governments and hold positions of power.

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Jordan J.G. Wright Responds To Viral Speculation

As the clip continued circulating online, Wright addressed the unusual attention surrounding his appearance. Speaking to the New York Post, the politician admitted that he was equally puzzled by the footage.

"I have no idea what was going on in that video. I'm really not sure," he said.

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Responding to the bizarre claims, Wright also made it clear that he is human, pointing towards his work in public office as proof of his identity.

"Obviously I'm a human being, and my humanity can be seen through my legislation like the $4 million for the WE ACT environmental justice center in Harlem," he said, before adding, "I can't speak to any reptiles or aliens."

Who Is Jordan J.G. Wright?

Jordan J.G. Wright is a 32-year-old Democratic politician representing New York's 70th Assembly District, which includes Harlem in Manhattan. A fourth-generation Harlemite and lifelong Central Harlem resident, he graduated from Syracuse University in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in psychology.

The man in the viral clip is identified in the coverage as Jordan J.G. Wright — a Democratic New York State Assemblymember for the 70th District in Harlem. He's the man in the navy suit behind Mamdani whose eyes appear to flash white / roll up for a split second during the Nov. 20 Rikers closure announcement. Wright is listed by the State Assembly as the Assemblymember for District 70. — Bronxilla (@bronxilla) November 22, 2026

Before entering politics, Wright worked as an educator and mentor in Manhattan schools. He also served on Community Board 11, where he was involved in addressing local issues. He later became chief of staff to New York City Council Member Yusef Salaam, one of the five men wrongly convicted in the Central Park jogger case, who came to be known as the Central Park Five.

Wright comes from a family with a history in public service. He is the son of former Assemblyman Keith LT Wright and the grandson of former New York Supreme Court Judge Bruce Wright.

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