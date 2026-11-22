'That's No Human': Man's Strange Eye Movement During Zohran Mamdani's Speech Sparks Reptilian Conspiracy Theory Online |

A video from New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's recent public address has triggered an unusual debate on social media, with users questioning the strange eye movements of a man seen standing in the background. While Mamdani was speaking about his administration's plans for the city, viewers noticed a man in a navy blue suit, light blue shirt and tie seemingly rolling his eyes and maintaining an unusual expression.

The footage quickly gained traction on X, with some users linking the man's appearance to the bizarre internet conspiracy theory that reptilian beings secretly control governments.

One user shared the clip and wrote, "I seriously consider sometimes that reptilians run our government."

Another social media user questioned what was happening in the footage, asking, "What's going on here? A reptilian?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Viral Video Triggers Alien Conspiracy Debate

The unusual footage was also shared by X user @TheProjectUnity, who insisted that the video was neither manipulated nor generated using artificial intelligence.

"LOOK AT HIS EYES! This video from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is freaking me out and I will include a link to the original video to prove it's not fake, not AI, you can see it for yourself! WHAT ... IS GOING ON WITH HIS EYES?" the user wrote.

According to the viral clips, the man's eye movement became particularly noticeable when Mamdani said, "It is an honor to barely stand beside New Yorkers who have spent decades devoting themselves to a vision of our city that many said was impossible, one where safety and justice exist hand in hand."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While some viewers speculated about the man's identity and unusual appearance, others found the claims bizarre. However, there is no verified evidence suggesting anything extraterrestrial about the individual. Neither Mamdani nor any official authority has addressed the viral speculation.

What Was Mamdani Announcing During The Speech?

The incident took place on Friday, November 20, 2026, at New York City Hall, where Mamdani outlined his administration's roadmap to permanently close the controversial Rikers Island jail complex by 2032.

The proposal includes opening four new jail facilities closer to courts and public transportation, with community spaces designed to support rehabilitation and reintegration. His administration also aims to bring down the inmate population from approximately 6,500 to 4,100.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!