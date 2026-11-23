National Espresso Day: Is Coffee Just A Caffeine Fix Or A Lifestyle? How Gen Z Mumbaikars Are Choosing Their Coffee In 2026 |

For some, coffee is simply a morning ritual. For others, it is a much-needed energy boost. As National Espresso Day is being observed on November 23, the spotlight is on one of the most loved ways of enjoying coffee.

Espresso is a concentrated coffee prepared by forcing hot water under pressure through finely ground coffee beans. Recognised by its intense flavour and signature golden-brown crema, it serves as the foundation for several popular coffee preparations. While espresso has long had its loyal followers, younger coffee enthusiasts are increasingly exploring different brewing methods, flavours and roasts.

To understand how coffee preferences are evolving in 2026, we spoke to young professionals and coffee lovers from Mumbai, particularly those working in creative fields where a cup of coffee often goes hand in hand with long working hours. From choosing coffee based on the time of day to treating it as a personal indulgence, here is what they had to say.

For Ved Thakkar, a 25-year-old working as a creative head in Mumbai, coffee is nothing short of a superpower. Drawing a fun comparison with the popular film Koi... Mil Gaya, he says, "Coffee for me is same as dhoop for Jadoo in Koi Mil Gaya. I need it to access my super powers."

Ved considers the time of day before deciding between instant coffee, cold brew, filter coffee, pour-over or pod espresso. "Weekends are for single-origin coffee or fermented coffee, weekdays are for medium or dark roast," he explains.

After discovering single-origin coffee, he found himself exploring more varieties and brewing techniques. His interest has grown so much that he is even considering architectural changes at home to accommodate a dedicated coffee station.

For Sayali Kulkarni, a 24-year-old graphic designer based in Mumbai, espresso is closely connected to her morning routine and everyday comfort. She describes it as something that makes her mornings feel a little better and more predictable.

Interestingly, Sayali believes she does not really choose her coffee; rather, the coffee chooses her. "I just know what taste I want and then it just happens. It's a habitual choice. But also because I enjoy it a lot," she says.

For her, the appeal lies in the familiarity of the ritual as much as the flavour itself. A cup of espresso is a simple pleasure that helps her ease into the day.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Bhatia, a 24-year-old co-founder of Costa È Bella, a cafe in Kalyan, looks at coffee selection from the perspective of how people want the rest of their day to unfold.

"People choose their coffee with a mindset of not how their day is going up until now, rather how they want it to go for the rest of the day," he explains, pointing to the difference between seeking an energy boost and choosing something to enjoy during a relaxing evening.

He believes espresso stands out because it allows coffee lovers to experience the beverage in a more concentrated form, without diluting its flavour with milk, water or other additions. For Siddharth, the appeal of espresso lies in its direct, uncomplicated coffee taste. He also highlights the importance of moderation when it comes to consumption.

Coffee Is More Than Just A Caffeine Fix

These perspectives show how coffee has become more than a quick solution to morning sluggishness for many young professionals. While some rely on it to stay energised through demanding workdays, others have developed a deeper interest in brewing techniques, speciality beans and flavour profiles.

Whether it is a carefully prepared pour-over, a strong espresso shot or a familiar morning cup, coffee preferences in 2026 are increasingly shaped by personal taste, routine and lifestyle. And for this generation of coffee lovers, the perfect cup is ultimately the one that suits their mood.

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