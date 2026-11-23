National Espresso Day 2026 | Canva

As National Espresso Day is observed on Monday, November 23, India's coffee habits are shifting. Cold brew cans, single-estate roasts and espresso bars are no longer niche, even as instant coffee stirred into hot milk remains the default choice in many households. Homegrown brands say they are witnessing this change first-hand, but they also face challenges related to consumer trust, accessibility and climate change.

What Is National Espresso Day?

Espresso is the base for most café beverages, including cappuccino, latte, flat white and Americano. The word means "quick" in Italian, referring to the process of forcing hot water through finely ground coffee under pressure.

National Espresso Day is observed on November 23 every year and is primarily celebrated in the US. Its exact origin remains unclear. In 1884, Italian inventor Angelo Moriondo patented a steam-driven espresso machine in Turin. In 1901, Luigi Bezzera patented key improvements in Milan, and Desiderio Pavoni later acquired the patent to manufacture the machines. Cafés mark the occasion with special offers and espresso tastings.

India's Coffee Gap

India grows some of the world's finest coffee, but a significant portion of its produce is exported. Most of it is cultivated under the canopy of shade trees across the Western Ghats, the Eastern Ghats and the Northeast, in states including Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The country is also home to Monsooned Malabar, a GI-protected coffee whose beans are exposed to humid monsoon winds along the west coast, giving them a smooth taste and low acidity.

Instant Coffee Still Leads

Despite the growing popularity of cold brew and ready-to-drink coffee, instant coffee remains the largest category. Delhi-based Sleepy Owl says instant coffee accounts for about 45 per cent of India's coffee market, while ready-to-drink coffee continues to represent a relatively small segment.

"Gen Z and millennials experiment. Coffee is often their first café-style habit, and they want it cold, convenient and in new formats," said Armaan Sood, co-founder of Sleepy Owl. "A 22-year-old may try a can of Sparkling Coffee today, and their parents may switch to a better instant coffee."

The brand sources its beans from Chikmagalur in Karnataka. "India grows some of the finest Arabica in the world, but most of it is exported, leaving very little for Indians," Sood said.

He also highlighted the challenges faced by coffee farmers. Young people from planter families are returning to their estates, but "the economics are still hard", with rising costs, changing climatic conditions and a shortage of skilled labour, Sood said. Nearly all of India's coffee growers are small-scale farmers, making it harder for them to absorb these pressures.

Espresso Habits Are Changing

Rishwin Devaya, founder of Riverside Coffee, said espresso-drinking habits in India have changed noticeably.

"People used to order an espresso only because it was the cheapest thing on the menu. But the culture of drinking espressos has changed a lot. People are really savouring it, enjoying it. We have seen a drastic rise in espresso in the last few years," he said.

However, this shift has not yet significantly changed roasting preferences. Coffee can be roasted specifically for espresso, filter coffee or as an "omni" roast that works for both. "Most of our coffees are roasted for filter and omni, because we haven't seen large-scale espresso consumption yet," Devaya said. Riverside currently offers one purely espresso-based roast.

Devaya identified consumer trust and availability as the biggest challenges for small brands. "You can't just Blinkit or Swiggy it," he said. "People don't believe that a small homegrown brand can have good quality and be consistent."

Climate change is another concern. Hotter summers, colder winters and erratic rainfall, including dry spells this year following a prolonged and heavy monsoon last year, are affecting coffee plants that are not accustomed to such fluctuations.

"These shifts can cause uneven ripening and inconsistent quality, which makes farming challenging," Devaya said.

What Coffee Drinkers Say

Coffee preferences among consumers vary. "I had my best espresso at a café in BKC, on the ground floor of my office building in Mumbai," said Mishkat Qureshi, a coffee drinker.

Garv Agarwal, who has tried coffee from four to five local brands and is always on the lookout for different coffee brands, explains why he has shifted from imported coffee to homegrown brands. "Usually, I order beans from Blue Tokai or Third Wave Coffee and origin is written, its always Indian. I have tried international beans a few times, but since they are expensive, I don't use them regularly."

Others prefer sticking to their usual routines. Some enjoy traditional filter coffee, while others prefer black coffee without sugar, believing it brings out the coffee's natural flavour.

Making Espresso At Home

According to Devaya, owning a professional café machine is not essential to enjoy espresso-style coffee at home. Pressure-based brewing devices such as an AeroPress can add body and produce some crema, while a Moka pot, when used with the right brewing technique, can make a strong, espresso-style black coffee.

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