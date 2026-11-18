Coffee Day: Yet Another SAT Indictment Of SEBI’s Investigation | AI

When ₹3,540 crore vanishes from a listed company into promoter-controlled entities, minority shareholders expect the market regulator to follow the money. Instead, in the Coffee Day Enterprises case, SEBI largely outsourced its homework to a committee commissioned by the company itself.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal’s (SAT) recent order, while a split verdict and still open to appeal, is a damning indictment of that approach. By directing a fresh, comprehensive investigation, the tribunal has raised uncomfortable questions about investigative standards, institutional oversight, and accountability within the regulator.

The two technical members constituted the majority and directed a fresh probe, and the presiding officer took a different view of the company’s liability and penalties. The majority’s observations, nevertheless, deserve serious attention.

Approximately ₹3,540 crore was transferred from seven Coffee Day Enterprises subsidiaries to Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Limited (MACEL), an entity controlled by the promoter family. Of this, approximately ₹3,090 crore reached the late promoter, and around ₹150 crore went to his wife, with substantial amounts flowing to other related entities and family members.

Yet, SEBI’s January 2023 order, passed by a whole time member (WTM), largely treated the matter as one of recovering outstanding dues from MACEL. It directed the company to appoint an independent law firm, under NSE oversight, to pursue recovery and imposed penalties aggregating ₹26 crore. By then, only around ₹110 crore had been recovered.

SAT’s unusually strong criticism

The two technical members described SEBI’s investigation as late, lacklustre, and incomplete. Their strongest criticism concerned the regulator’s reliance on the Malhotra Committee report, commissioned by Coffee Day Enterprises itself.

The committee was tasked primarily with examining accounts, identifying high-risk transactions, and preparing cash and fund flows. It was not mandated to investigate alleged fraudulent diversion, trace the ultimate destination of funds or identify every beneficiary.

The majority found it unacceptable that a statutory regulator, armed with extensive investigative powers, had effectively relied on an inquiry commissioned by the very company under scrutiny.

Despite information about substantial amounts received by the late promoter and his family, SEBI had failed to trace the ultimate beneficiaries or examine disgorgement. The majority also questioned leaving recovery to a law firm when MACEL and the other entities were controlled by the same promoter family. Public shareholders had no control over ensuring recovery. SAT directed SEBI to conduct an independent investigation within six months, including examining bank accounts, recording statements on oath, and considering disgorgement.

What the minority view held

The presiding officer held that the promoter’s actions could not automatically be treated as acts of the company without establishing the responsibility of its directors or key managerial personnel. He set aside the ₹25 crore penalty for fraudulent practices and reduced the listing-related penalty from ₹1 crore to ₹50 lakh, while retaining the principal recovery directions.

The majority view governs the operative direction for reinvestigation.

Gensol: a contrasting approach

The contrast with the case of Gensol Engineering is instructive. In its April 2025 interim order, passed by the same whole time member, SEBI examined approximately ₹660 crore in financing obtained for purchasing electric vehicles. Including the company’s contribution, the intended deployment was around ₹830 crore. Vehicles worth only about ₹570 crore had been procured, leaving approximately ₹260 crore unaccounted for.

SEBI examined bank statements of Gensol and its dealer, tracing funds routed back to Gensol or transferred to promoter-connected entities. The investigation clearly identified alleged diversion for unrelated purposes, including personal expenditure, high-end real estate, and transfers benefiting promoter entities and close relatives.

Gensol demonstrates what forensic investigation can achieve when the regulator shows intent and follows money beyond the immediate recipient. The findings in Coffee Day make the absence of comparable rigour particularly difficult to explain.

Who holds the regulator accountable?

The two cases raise an uncomfortable question: does SEBI follow a consistent institutional methodology, or does investigative depth depend on the whims and interests of the individual teams and whole time members? Who reviews an investigation before it reaches the WTM? Is there a mandatory protocol to trace funds through intermediary entities and identify ultimate beneficiaries? When SAT finds an investigation inadequate, does anyone examine the supervisory lapses?

This lapse in investigation, as held by SAT, has happened despite an earlier matter of the Bank of Rajasthan almost a decade ago. In that matter, the CBI had found fault with SEBI for not clearly determining loss to investors and not directing disgorgement.

Supervisory, audit and vigilance mechanisms must examine negligence or misconduct within the investigative machinery. SEBI cannot demand accountability from companies, directors, compliance officers, and auditors while remaining insulated from scrutiny of its own performance.

SAT’s findings should trigger an institutional review. SEBI’s board should examine how these deficiencies escaped scrutiny and whether similar weaknesses exist elsewhere. Correcting one case without addressing the underlying process would leave the larger problem unresolved.

The investor pays twice

Regulatory success cannot be measured merely by show-cause notices issued, market bans imposed or penalties collected. A ₹25 crore fine paid to SEBI does not restore lost capital to a listed company, nor does a market ban compensate trapped shareholders. The real test is whether diverted funds are traced, beneficiaries identified, and recovery or disgorgement pursued.

To prevent another Coffee Day, SEBI needs a mandatory investigation protocol for large-scale fund diversions, backed by independent senior-level review before any file reaches a Whole Time Member. Whenever SAT flags material investigative lapses, the regulator should explain them to its Board and submit a corrective action report. The CVO, normally dormant, should also act.

Coffee Day must be a wake-up call. Promoters may have diverted the money, but when the regulator fails to follow the trail, the public shareholder is made to pay twice.

The writer is a retired IRS officer and Ex-Chief of Surveillance at SEBI. Advisor to corporates, market participants and tech entrepreneurs.