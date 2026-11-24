Mumbai-Bound Duronto Express Comes Under Stone-Pelting Attack Near Nagpur, A2 Coach Window Damaged; No Injuries Reported | X / @sompura_preeti

Nagpur: An unidentified individual pelted stones at a Mumbai-bound Duronto Express near Manish Nagar, damaging the outer glass pane of a window, railway authorities confirmed.

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The incident occurred on Novemeber 23rd, shortly after the train passed Ajni Railway Station, when a projectile struck the A2 coach and cracked the outer glass of a window.

According to the Nagpur Central Railway, Nagpur Division, on November 23, an unidentified person pelted stones at the A2 coach of the Mumbai-bound Duronto Express near Manish Nagar, beyond Ajni Railway Station, damaging the outer glass pane of a window.

The train proceeded toward its destination without any operational disruption, and technical staff made temporary repairs near Wardha Railway Station.

No injuries were reported.

Further details awaited.

Similarly, stone pelting was reported on Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express Train No. 12290 after passing Borkhedi Station, resulting in cracking of the window glass of coaches A-1, B-2 and B-5, a month ago.

No passenger sustained any injury or loss.

"On receipt of information at about 20:46 hrs, RPF/GRP staff conducted a search between Borkhedi–Sindhi section from Km 803 to Km 796. The nearby areas of Borkhedi and Brahmani villages were also checked, and the Police Patil and local residents were questioned. No suspicious person or concrete evidence was found. The escort staff and passengers confirmed that an object/stone had struck the windows from outside at about 20:27 hrs," Railways said.

In another incident, stones were pelted at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express (22961) near Surat. Notably, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was on board the train when the incident occurred, though she was reportedly in a different coach. Following the incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) acted swiftly and apprehended one suspect in connection with the attack.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)