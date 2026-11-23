Limited counter operations at Kalyan Junction leave passengers waiting for hours to secure long-distance railway reservations | File Photo

Kalyan, November 23, 2026: Long queues, repeated visits and uncertainty over confirmed tickets have become a daily ordeal for passengers at Kalyan Junction's reservation centre, where only three to four of the 10 designated booking counters are reportedly operational.

The shortage of functioning counters has left hundreds of passengers struggling to secure reserved tickets, with some waiting in queues for two consecutive days only to return empty-handed.

The situation is particularly challenging during the ongoing wedding season, when demand for long-distance travel remains high. Passengers seeking both Tatkal bookings and tickets as soon as the 60-day advance reservation window opens are facing considerable difficulties.

Despite reaching the centre hours before booking begins, many are unable to secure tickets due to the limited number of operational counters and heavy rush.

Heavy Rush At Kalyan Junction

Kalyan is one of the busiest railway junctions in the region, serving a population of approximately 22 lakh, apart from passengers travelling from neighbouring areas such as Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur, Murbad, Bhiwandi, Shahapur and Panvel.

More than 200 mail and express trains connecting destinations across North India, South India and other parts of the country pass through the station, making its reservation facility crucial for thousands of long-distance travellers.

Passenger Rampratap Jaiswal, who visited the reservation centre to book a ticket, said he stood in the queue for two consecutive days but still failed to secure a reservation. Like him, several passengers reportedly return disappointed every day, despite having urgent travel requirements, including weddings and other important family commitments.

Staff Shortage Affects Counter Operations

The reservation supervisor attributed the limited functioning of counters to a shortage of manpower, stating that the matter had already been brought to the attention of senior commercial department officials. All 10 counters could be made operational if additional staff were provided.

Girijashankar Mishra, president of the Uttar Bharatiya Railway Sangharsh Samiti, said passenger rush had remained high even after the Diwali and Chhath festivals, with wedding-related travel adding to the demand. He urged senior railway officials to deploy additional staff immediately.

Central Railway Promotes RailOne App

Responding to the issue, Central Railway CPRO Swapnil Nila said a significant number of bookings were now being made online and the RailOne app was a convenient option for both reserved and suburban ticketing.

He added that counters were operated according to passenger requirements and staff availability, while adequate automatic ticket vending machines had also been provided at Kalyan station.

Supervisors take appropriate measures whenever long queues develop, he said, adding that coordinated efforts were underway to popularise the RailOne app.

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Highlights

Only 3-4 of the 10 reservation counters at Kalyan Junction are reportedly operational.

Passengers claim they have waited in queues for two days without securing reserved tickets.

Kalyan serves approximately 22 lakh residents and passengers from several neighbouring towns.

More than 200 mail and express trains pass through the junction.

Reservation supervisor cites manpower shortage; additional staff sought from senior railway officials.

Uttar Bharatiya Railway Sangharsh Samiti demands immediate deployment of staff.

Central Railway CPRO Swapnil Nila promotes RailOne app and says supervisors take steps to manage long queues.

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