Indian Railways Trims Train Food Menu To 4 Dishes On Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains, Shifts Focus To Quality Over Variety | File Pic (Representationa Image)

Mumbai: Indian Railways is moving towards serving fewer dishes but better-quality food on long-distance trains, with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) trimming elaborate onboard menus from 8-10 items to just four. The change, aimed at improving food quality, freshness and consistency, has been introduced in the recently launched Vande Bharat Sleeper trains and could gradually influence catering services across other premium trains.

The move comes amid persistent passenger complaints over the quality of railway food. Officials said a compact menu would make it easier to monitor individual dishes, maintain hygiene and ensure consistency rather than managing a large variety of food items.

"We are trying to keep a compact menu along the lines of airlines. We want to focus on the quality of food served to passengers. By limiting the number of items, we will be able to monitor the quality, freshness and consistency of each dish. The portion size of each item will remain the same," an official said.

The initiative comes alongside a 10% reduction in catering-related complaints recorded by IRCTC's West Zone between October 1 and November 15, 2026, compared with the corresponding period last year. The zone, covering parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa, currently receives around 110-115 catering complaints daily.

IRCTC has attributed the decline to Quick Response Teams, regular inspections of mobile and static catering units, closer monitoring of food quality and hygiene, and stricter action against contractors. The corporation has also strengthened staff identification through prescribed uniforms and is analysing recurring complaints received through RailMadad.

"Passenger satisfaction remains the foremost priority of IRCTC. Continuous monitoring, prompt grievance redressal, accountability of service providers and preventive action based on complaint analysis have contributed to the reduction in complaints," a senior IRCTC official said.

The menu rationalisation is visible on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper service. Breakfast options include idli, vada, upma, poha, chutney and sambhar. IRCTC is also exploring regional dishes such as zunka bhakar and puran poli to cater to local tastes.

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For main meals, passengers will be offered a simplified vegetarian combination of sabji, chapati, rice and dal, while the non-vegetarian option will include chicken. Earlier, meals had a wider spread, including dry and gravy vegetables, salad, pickle, curd and other accompaniments.

The change could also affect railway catering contractors. A contractor associated with railway food services said a wider menu required kitchens to prepare several dishes in bulk, while rationalisation could change production and supply arrangements.

Packaged items such as biscuits and chips may also be removed from meal packages or sold separately in the coming days. Currently, Vande Bharat services provide items such as cookies and tea bags.

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