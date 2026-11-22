Kurla Couple Assault Case: Sanjay Nirupam Calls Incident 'Shameful', Demands Strict Action Against Minors |

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday, November 22, reacted to the assault on a young couple by a group of minors inside Pramod Mahajan Garden near Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Kurla West, calling the incident "truly shameful" and raising concerns over the radicalisation of children in the area.

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The incident took place on Saturday, November 21, when a group of around 8-10 minor boys confronted and assaulted the couple inside the garden.

Nirupam Questions Circulation Of Fake Photos, Videos

Nirupam flagged the circulation of a photograph and a video falsely linked to the Kurla incident, claiming that both visuals were fake. He also questioned the attempts to push what he described as a misleading narrative, he urged people to refrain from sharing unverified content. At the same time, he called for stringent action against the accused, arguing that their assault on the couple could not be excused on the grounds of their age.

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Read Also Eight Minors Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Couple With Hockey Sticks And Stones At Kurla Garden,...

He maintained that although the accused were minors, the nature of the assault warranted strict treatment and deterrent action by the police. Using the term "jihadi" to describe the accused, Nirupam said the authorities should act firmly to prevent similar incidents and avoid giving the impression that the government was weak.

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