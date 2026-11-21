Eight Minors Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Couple With Hockey Sticks And Stones At Kurla Garden, Six Detained | Video | X @gharkekalesh

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a group of minors allegedly assaulted a young couple with hockey sticks, wooden sticks and stones at Pramod Mahajan Garden near Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Kurla West on Friday afternoon. Following the circulation of a video of the assault on social media, Ghatkopar police have registered a case against eight Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs) and initiated an investigation. Six of them have been taken into custody and sent to a juvenile observation home till December 4.

Satara Student Arrived In Navi Mumbai To Meet Girlfriend

According to the police, the victim, a 21-year-old student originally from Satara district, had arrived in Navi Mumbai on November 19 to meet his girlfriend, who resides in Rabale. On November 20, the couple visited Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Kurla West for shopping.

This is terrifying. Eight juveniles allegedly assaulted a couple near Phoenix Mall, Kurla, while they were taking pictures. The boy did the right thing by avoiding a fight. You never know when someone might pull out a knife. No context can justify such violence. https://t.co/2m4n7D55Rb — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 21, 2026

After shopping and having snacks at the mall, the couple went to the nearby Pramod Mahajan Garden at around 4 pm to take photographs. While they were clicking pictures, a group of seven to eight boys allegedly approached them carrying hockey sticks and wooden sticks.

Couple Allegedly Assaulted With Hockey Sticks, Wooden Sticks And Fists

The group reportedly objected to the couple taking photographs in the garden and began abusing them. When the student protested, one of the boys allegedly struck him on the back with a hockey stick, while the others assaulted him with wooden sticks, fists and kicks. The girl was also allegedly beaten by members of the group. Both sustained injuries in the attack.

Following the incident, the couple went to Rajawadi Hospital for medical treatment and subsequently approached Ghatkopar police station to lodge a complaint.

Ghatkopar Police Register FIR Against Eight Minors

Police registered an FIR under Sections 189(2), 189(4), 190, 118(1), 352 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Taking cognisance of the viral video footage, police identified the minors allegedly involved in the assault. Six boys were detained and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), which reportedly directed that they be sent to a juvenile observation home till December 4.

An officer said that the parents of the minors have also been issued notices and summoned as part of the investigation. Further investigation is underway.

The viral video shows a group of boys approaching the couple in the garden, with an initial verbal altercation quickly escalating into violence. One of the boys is seen striking the young man with a hockey stick, while another punches him in the face. The girl attempts to intervene and shield her companion from the attackers.

At one point, when the young man takes out his mobile phone to record the incident, the group appears to become more aggressive. The boys are subsequently seen assaulting the couple, while the girl tries to pull her companion away from them. Towards the end of the video, one of the attackers is seen picking up a large stone and hurling it in the couple's direction.

Police are examining the video footage as part of their ongoing investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/