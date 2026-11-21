MPCB Orders Halt To Adani Group’s 1,500 MW Tarali Pumped Storage Project Work Over Alleged Environmental Violations | X - VlKAS_PR0NAM0

Mumbai: The regulatory hurdles facing the Adani Group's 1,500 MW Tarali Pumped Storage Project in Satara district have mounted, with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) ordering an immediate halt to excavation and development activities at Savarghar village over alleged violations of environmental regulations.

MPCB Orders Immediate Halt To Excavation And Construction Activities

In a notice issued on November 20, the MPCB directed the company to stop all ongoing and proposed excavation and construction work at Gat Nos. 33 and 34 in Sawarghar, Patan taluka. The action follows an inspection by the board's Satara officials, who found that development activities, including arrangements for a temporary labour camp and storage facilities, were being undertaken without obtaining the mandatory consent and permissions.

The notice states that the MPCB's Satara sub-regional officer submitted a proposal for legal action against the company for carrying out excavation and development work without the board's consent. It also points out that the company had not obtained environmental clearance from the competent authority for the activities at the two survey plots.

Pollution Control Board Warns Of Legal Action Over Non-Compliance

The board has warned that the work cannot resume without its prior approval and that any violation of the directions will invite legal action.

The latest action follows a complaint by Rohan Bhatte, honorary wildlife warden of the Maharashtra Forest Department, who had sought an independent probe into the legality of the work. In a letter to MPCB Member Secretary Rahul Rekhawar, Bhatte questioned whether the Savarghar site was covered under the project's existing environmental clearance and whether the company had secured all mandatory wildlife-related permissions.

The Centre granted environmental clearance to the project on February 11, 2025, covering 150.74 hectares across Nivade, Tondoshi, Kalambe and Jalu villages in Patan taluka. However, Savarghar does not figure among the villages specified in the clearance, raising questions over the approval status of the activities being undertaken there.

Bhatte has also demanded an immediate site inspection and preparation of an official panchnama recording the extent of excavation, construction activities, machinery deployed and exact locations of the work. He has sought criminal and legal action against those responsible if violations are established.

Earlier, on November 13, the Patan Forest Department had issued a notice to the project's authorised signatory, directing the company to stop work over the alleged commencement of activities without prior approval from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL).

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