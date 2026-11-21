Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announces revised land valuation norms and financial assistance for recognised gaushalas across Maharashtra | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai, November 21, 2026: In a relief to cow shelters across Maharashtra, the Devendra Fadnavis-led government has decided to apply agricultural rates instead of commercial rates for land transactions involving gaushalas.

The decision will significantly reduce the financial burden on institutions purchasing, receiving as donations or taking land on lease for running cow shelters.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced the decision on Saturday, following directions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Revenue Department has issued a circular formalising the revised valuation norms.

Agricultural Rates To Replace Commercial Valuation

Explaining the rationale, Bawankule said gaushalas provide care to stray, sick, aged and accident-hit cattle while also contributing to the conservation of indigenous breeds and cultivation of fodder. Since these institutions primarily undertake animal welfare activities, they should not be treated as commercial establishments for land valuation purposes, he said.

Earlier, in the absence of clear guidelines, gaushalas were often subjected to residential or industrial rates during land purchases, gift deeds and lease agreements, treating them at par with commercial entities. The new decision seeks to end this practice by allowing agricultural rates for such transactions.

The issue came to the government's attention during a land purchase proposal by Vardhaman Gotirth, a gaushala at Alegao in Akola district.

Grants Of Up To ₹25 Lakh For Gaushalas

In another measure to strengthen cow shelters financially, the government has decided to provide grants of up to ₹25 lakh to recognised gaushalas through District Planning Committees. The assistance is aimed at supporting fodder cultivation and cattle care, making their operations financially sustainable.

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Bawankule said the Chief Minister, Revenue Minister and the Cabinet Sub-Committee were working towards strengthening gaushalas across the state.

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