Maha Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Urges Legislators To Use MLA, MP Funds For Drought Relief, Water Conservation & Fodder Development | X - girishdmahajan

Mumbai: With Maharashtra facing a severe drought situation, Revenue Minister and chairman of the Drought Relief Cabinet Sub-Committee Chandrashekhar Bawankule has urged MPs and MLAs to utilise their local development funds for soil conservation, fodder cultivation, protection of livestock and providing drinking water for cattle.

Bawankule made the appeal during an online interaction with legislators across the state to discuss measures to tackle the drought situation. Speaking to the media afterwards, he said public representatives should prioritise works that would provide immediate relief to farmers and rural communities.

📍 महायुती समन्वय समितीची बैठक, मुंबईमहायुती समन्वय समितीची बैठक आज मुंबई येथे पार पडली. या बैठकीत राज्यातील दुष्काळी परिस्थिती आणि शेतकऱ्यांच्या अडचणींवर सविस्तर चर्चा करण्यात आली. शेतकऱ्यांना लवकरात लवकर दिलासा मिळावा, यासाठी आवश्यक उपाययोजना करण्यावर भर देण्यात आला.दुष्काळग्रस्त भागात पिण्याच्या पाण्याची व्यवस्था, जनावरांसाठी चारा आणि शेतीच्या नुकसानीची भरपाई वेळेत मिळावी, याबाबत प्रशासनाकडून सुरू असलेल्या कामांचा आढावा घेतला. तसेच जनतेच्या प्रश्नांना प्राधान्य देऊन ते सोडवण्यासाठी महायुतीच्या सर्व घटक पक्षांनी समन्वयाने काम करण्याबाबत सकारात्मक चर्चा झाली.या बैठकीला महसूल मंत्री श्री. चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे, अन्न व नागरी पुरवठा मंत्री श्री. छगन भुजबळ, वैद्यकीय शिक्षण मंत्री श्री. हसन मुश्रीफ, शालेय शिक्षण मंत्री श्री. दादाजी भुसे आणि उद्योग मंत्री श्री. उदय सामंत उपस्थित होते.#MahaYuti #Maharashtra #समन्वय_समिती #GirishMahajan@cbawankule @ChhaganCBhujbal @mrhasanmushrif @dadajibhuse @samant_uday — Girish Mahajan (@girishdmahajan) November 18, 2026

Farmer ID Registration Deadline Extended

The minister said farmers must obtain Farmer IDs to access benefits under various Central and state government schemes. Around 50 lakh farmers are yet to complete the process. The government has therefore decided to grant them an extension to ensure they are not deprived of assistance.

He said officials had also been directed to complete crop inspections through offline procedures for 24 lakh farmers. Those whose KYC and crop inspection processes remain pending have been asked to complete them within the next two months. Once registered, farmers will be able to access benefits under government schemes without technical hurdles.

Relief For Farmers Without 7/12 Records

Bawankule acknowledged that several cultivators were facing difficulties in obtaining Farmer IDs because their names did not appear on 7/12 land records, despite cultivating the land. Such cases include Bhoodan and ceiling lands in Vidarbha and agricultural land in Marathwada and western Maharashtra.

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The government is working on a mechanism to resolve these technical difficulties and facilitate advance assistance and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) relief for around 1.5 crore farmers, he said. Farmers who have not yet received advance assistance will be identified and provided the eligible relief.

Fresh Survey Of Drought-Hit Talukas

On the drought assessment, Bawankule said ground-level surveys would be conducted in 11 talukas before taking a decision on their eligibility for drought relief. The government has also received a list of 304 talukas, which will be discussed with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"We will ensure that the drought issue does not become political. The list of eligible talukas will be announced after the Chief Minister's approval," he said.

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Government Assures Support To Farmers

Assuring farmers of the government's support, Bawankule said efforts were also being made to prevent farmer suicides and address the difficulties faced by the agricultural community.

Separately, the minister congratulated Nagpur Police for identifying and taking action against women allegedly involved in blackmailing women sarpanches.

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