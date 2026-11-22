'Shameful And Frightening': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam Condemns Assault On Kurla Couple | VIDEO | File Photo.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday called the assault on a couple in Kurla a “truly shameful incident" that was unsettling and frightening.

Nirupam was quoted as saying by ANI: “The way the minds of young Muslim children—living in the shanties of areas like Kurla—are being poisoned, and the manner in which they are being incited towards violence, will undoubtedly pose a major challenge for the broader social environment in the days to come.”

Nirupam questioned what was wrong with a young couple visiting the Kurla garden and spending some time together. “What could possibly be wrong with that?” he asked.

The Shiv Sena leader claimed that the park in question lacked any security measures.

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Park is 'den for drug addicts,' claims Nirupam

Nirupam alleged that the drug trade in the area was "largely controlled by Muslim thugs" and claimed that the park had become a den for drug addicts, ANI reported.

"To protect their turf and keep others out, they have resorted to such actions,” the Shiv Sena leader added.

Video of assault goes viral

A video of a group of youths allegedly assaulting the young couple inside Pramod Mahajan Garden, near Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Kurla West, went viral on Saturday.

In the video, the group is allegedly seen misbehaving with the couple. What begins as a verbal altercation soon escalates into a physical assault, with one of the youths seen hitting the young man with a stick.

FIR against 8 minors

Following the incident, Mumbai Police registered an FIR against eight minors in connection with the alleged assault. The case was registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, several videos have surfaced on social media purportedly showing police personnel parading the minors accused in the assault through the streets. A crowd can be seen gathering to watch the police action.

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