'Call It Supergate': Hillary Clinton Calls Jensen Huang's Nvidia Return A Security & Corruption Scandal |

Former US Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has weighed in on Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia CEO, posting on X on Monday that it amounts to a scandal on four counts. She asked in turn whether it was a national security scandal, a corruption scandal, an insider trading scandal and a market manipulation scandal, and answered 'Yes' each time.

She closed with a dig at the Trump administration's wording for artificial intelligence. "If it's 'super intelligence,' call it Supergate," she wrote. NPR has reported that the government has used "super intelligence" for AI since a September executive order from President Donald Trump.

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The post did not say what evidence supports the insider trading or market manipulation claims. Nvidia stock rose 30 percent on Monday after Huang's return, Semafor reported.

White House defends the move

Trump has said the board made the 'correct and proper' decision and that the government has no reason to see Huang's return as a security risk. He told CNBC he "convinced" directors to bring Huang back. He also dialed into the board's Sunday meeting to argue for it.

Pressure from both parties

Clinton's post adds to a wave of criticism that has not stayed on one side of the aisle. Republican Senator John Curtis questioned the basis for the claim that Huang poses no security risk, and Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren called the decision "reckless". Huang is due to appear before lawmakers next week, and TechCrunch reported a public Senate hearing is scheduled. Semafor said the Justice Department is still investigating Megaspeed, Supermicro and Nvidia.

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Earlier comments by Clinton

Clinton separately said on her podcast that US officials should have warned Huang he might be a target of Chinese intelligence, saying "You owe it to him to tell him." The allegations about Huang's links to a woman suspected of working for Chinese intelligence are unproven. Beijing denies them.

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