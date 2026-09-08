FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'PM Modi In Mumbai Today, Samsung India Lays Off'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Bombay HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea Against Magistrate Summons In Defamation Case Over PM Narendra Modi Remarks

Justice NR Borkar found no illegality or perversity in the magistrate’s order and dismissed Gandhi’s plea challenging the proceedings. (Read more...)

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi | File

2. Ashish Joshi FIR Row: Delhi Court Hearing Today On Ex-bureaucrat’s Plea Over Delayed FIR Copy

The case raises questions over procedural safeguards, Article 21 rights, and transparency after Joshi was questioned for nine hours over his social media posts on X. (Read more...)

Former bureaucrat Ashish Joshi | X

3. Tech Jobs: Samsung India Lays Off Nearly 100 Employees Amid Increased AI Spending, Lacklustre Sales

Samsung India has reportedly begun layoffs across its television and home appliance divisions, with around 80-100 executives affected in the first phase. (Read more...)

Tech Jobs: Samsung India Lays Off Nearly 100 Employees Amid Increased AI Spending, Lacklustre Sales | File

4. PM Modi In Mumbai Today To Inaugurate Global Fintech Fest 2026 Focussing On AI, Tokenisation & Quantum Computing

The conference will bring together global policymakers, regulators, financial institutions and technology firms. (Read more...)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File

5. Tech Jobs: Apple Expands India Hiring Across AI, Data, Cloud, Software Engineering & Manufacturing Intelligence

GlobalData said the recruitment highlights India’s growing role in Apple’s global engineering ecosystem. (Read more...)

Apple seeks to expand hiring in India | File

6. Nuclear Attack Alert In China: PLA Study Warns Cities, Singles Out Japan As ‘Major Danger’

The study recommended expanding medical capacity, stockpiling antibiotics and radiation-protection equipment, and strengthening public education and specialised emergency training (Read more...)

Representational-image | Wikimedia Commons

7. Kylian Mbappé Sets Sights On Ballon d’Or After Record-Breaking World Cup Glory, While Keeping Real Madrid Trophies As His Top Priority

The Real Madrid star won the Golden Boot with 10 goals and became the tournament's all-time leading scorer, but says winning trophies with Madrid remains more important than individual honours. (Read more...)

Kylian Mbappé Sets Sights On Ballon d’Or After Record-Breaking World Cup Glory, While Keeping Real Madrid Trophies As His Top Priority | File

8. 'Nanand-Bhabhi Goals' Sara Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok's GRWM Video Shows Adorable Desi Pastel Looks For Rakhi Lunch Celebration

Following the popular GRWM format, the duo is seen going through their beauty routines, adding blush, light makeup, eyeliner, mascara and lipstick before the much-awaited outfit transition. (Read more...)

9. Naomi Osaka Serves Major Fashion Goals At US Open 2026 With Fur-Trimmed Basketball-Themed Cloak

For her fourth-round appearance against Elena Rybakina, Naomi Osaka arrived on court in a dramatic, multicoloured cloak by Brooklyn-based label KidSuper, founded by designer Colm Dillane. (Read more...)

10. Asha Bhosle Birth Anniversary: Om Ka Hari Director Harish Vyas Opens Up On Working With Legendary Singer On Her Last Song

The song shall be part of the film, Om Ka Hari. (Read more...)