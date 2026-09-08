Ashish Joshi FIR Row: Delhi Court Hearing Today On Ex-bureaucrat’s Plea Over Delayed FIR Copy

Former bureaucrat Ashish Joshi | X

The legal battle surrounding retired bureaucrat Ashish Joshi comes up for hearing today before Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta at Delhi's Patiala House Court.

Joshi approached the court demanding an immediate copy of the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him by the Delhi Police Special Cell after he was picked up during his morning walk and subjected to a nine-hour interrogation regarding his social media activity on X.

While law enforcement provided him with a copy of the FIR on the eve of today's proceedings, the matter raises critical legal questions about procedural safeguards, transparency and personal liberty during police investigations.

Who is Ashish Joshi?

Joshi is a 60-year-old former 1992-batch Indian Posts and Telecommunications Accounts and Finance Service officer who retired as an Additional Secretary-rank official in March 2026.

According to an ANI report, Joshi was suspended for two years and eight months in 2019 after he wrote to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, seeking action against BJP leader and current Delhi government minister Kapil Mishra over an alleged provocative post.

Earlier in 2015, while serving as Member (Secretary) of the Delhi Dialogue Commission, he had a major confrontation with Arvind Kejriwal over issues related to appointments not following due process. During his tenure at Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), Joshi also disconnected phone lines of defaulters who had not cleared their dues, including lines belonging to the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Ashish Joshi, an officer of the IP&TAFS Group ‘A’, retired on March 31, 2026, upon attaining the age of superannuation. He is the same officer who was suspended for 2 years and 8 months in 2019 after he wrote to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, seeking action against BJP leader… pic.twitter.com/7W5HUlAdZW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 1, 2026

What is the dispute about?

The controversy focusses on the refusal of the police to provide an accused individual with the written criminal complaint filed against them. Joshi filed an application through advocates Aadil Singh Boparai, Ronit Bose and Nikunj Bindal seeking direct instructions to the Delhi Police Special Cell to immediately furnish him with a copy of the FIR.

Joshi contends that after being detained and questioned for a full day regarding posts made on his X account, the police withheld the document despite repeated requests.

He argues that maintaining secrecy over the complaint directly infringes upon his fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution, leaving him unable to understand the specific charges or seek legal remedies like anticipatory bail or quashing of the proceedings.

The detention occurred on the morning of September 2, 2026, near Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. According to a LiveLaw report, at approximately 8:45 am, as Joshi was completing his morning walk, two individuals claiming to be Special Cell officials approached him and stated he was named as an accused in a case registered two days prior.

Joshi accompanied the officers to the Special Cell office in New Friends Colony, where he remained under interrogation from roughly 9 am until 7 pm.

After making formal representations to top police officials on September 3 without receiving a response for over 72 hours, Joshi moved the court, leading to today's scheduled hearing.

Why did the police interrogate Ashish Joshi?

The Special Cell registered a case under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with wantonly giving provocation with the intent or knowledge that it is likely to cause a riot.

The action stems from commentary posted on Joshi's X account regarding constitutional authorities and administrative matters.

The police claim that questioning was necessary to verify his online claims and recorded his statement before dropping him home. Joshi maintains that he committed no cognisable offenxe warranting detention or secret proceedings.

How law view the right to receive an FIR?

Under Indian constitutional jurisprudence, an FIR is a public document once formally registered by law enforcement agencies. Guidelines established by the Supreme Court dictate that any person named in an FIR, or anyone who has reasonable grounds to believe they may be named, holds a fundamental legal right under Article 21 to receive a copy.

Providing an FIR copy is a non-discretionary legal obligation of the investigating agency. While the Special Cell furnished the FIR copy to Joshi on the eve of the hearing, today's proceedings before CJM Mridul Gupta remain crucial for establishing judicial oversight on whether the initial withholding of the document violated constitutional guarantees.