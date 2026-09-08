Naomi Osaka Serves Major Fashion Goals At US Open 2026 With Fur-Trimmed Basketball-Themed Cloak |

Naomi Osaka may have seen her US Open 2026 campaign come to an end in the fourth round, but her fashion game remained one of the biggest talking points of the tournament. The four-time Grand Slam champion has once again turned her walkout into a fashion spectacle, delivering a series of bold, basketball-inspired looks that have kept fans guessing at every round.

For her fourth-round appearance against Elena Rybakina, Osaka arrived on court in a dramatic, multicoloured cloak by Brooklyn-based label KidSuper, founded by designer Colm Dillane. The statement outerwear featured a lavish fur-trimmed finish and instantly stood apart from the usual tennis walkout looks.

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Speaking about the outfit after the match, Osaka admitted that she felt particularly confident in the ensemble. “I felt really swaggy when I put it on,” she said, adding that the look captured the spirit of New York for her.

The outfit was completed with a distinctive headband featuring colours reminiscent of the blue, red and white NBA logo, tying into the basketball-inspired theme running through her US Open wardrobe this year.

Osaka's fashion choices at the tournament have been part of a larger collaboration with stylist Law Roach, known for his work with several major celebrities.

Her third-round look came from Monse and took the idea of mixing sports and fashion in another direction. Osaka wore an oversized hybrid piece combining the structure of a grey suit jacket with the relaxed feel of a hoodie, paired with flowing grey fleece trousers. The ensemble blurred the line between businesswear and sportswear while maintaining the oversized aesthetic that has become a feature of her recent tournament looks.

While Osaka's fashion moments continued to make headlines, her fourth-round campaign ended on court with a straight-forward defeat to Rybakina on Monday. When asked whether she felt disappointed about potentially missing out on more fashion reveals had she progressed further in the tournament, the tennis star offered a remarkably relaxed response.

“Maybe I'm just getting older, but I don't feel sad,” Osaka said, reflecting on her career and achievements. She added that she had no regrets and suggested that winning another Grand Slam would not fundamentally change her life.