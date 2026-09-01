Naomi Osaka Pays Tribute To NBA Legend Allen Iverson With Striking US Open Debut Look |

Naomi Osaka brought her signature fashion statement to the US Open once again, but this time, her on-court entrance came with a special tribute to basketball legend Allen Iverson. The four-time Grand Slam champion made a striking appearance ahead of her first-round match against Anastasia Zakharova on Monday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Osaka emerged from the tunnel wearing a dramatic ensemble consisting of a long white skirt and a grey hooded robe covered with newspaper-style clippings featuring images and references to the tennis star. With the hood pulled over her head, she initially kept the details of her look under wraps.

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Once she reached the court and removed the hood, Osaka revealed a sleek black outfit underneath. However, it was her hairstyle that immediately caught attention. Her hair was styled in cornrows tucked beneath a headband, mirroring the iconic look associated with Iverson during his time as an NBA star with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Following her 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3) victory over Zakharova, Osaka explained the inspiration behind the look. “It’s my, I guess, my tribute to Iverson. I really like him a lot,” she said. “Nike said basketball, so I said, OK, you want basketball, I’ll give you basketball."

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Osaka had already made her admiration for the basketball icon clear before stepping onto the court. During her pre-tournament media appearance, she wore a T-shirt featuring Iverson and spoke about how much she looked up to him.

For Osaka, Iverson's influence extends beyond basketball. She considers him a trailblazer who helped transform the way athletes express themselves through fashion. She has previously spoken about how his style challenged traditional expectations around how NBA players should dress and helped open up conversations about individuality and self-expression in sports.

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Interestingly, Osaka revealed that she and Iverson had never actually communicated before. That changed when the basketball legend acknowledged her tribute on Instagram after seeing her US Open entrance.

“Wow, what a honor!! BIG FAN can’t wait to meet you,” Iverson wrote, giving Osaka an unexpected message from the sporting icon she had admired for years.