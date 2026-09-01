Met Gala 2027 Theme: John Galliano Withdraws From Met's Spring Exhibition After Backlash Over Past Racism |

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s much-anticipated 2027 Costume Institute exhibition dedicated to John Galliano has been cancelled, just a month after it was announced. The museum and the British designer jointly confirmed the decision on August 31, following weeks of public criticism over Galliano’s history of antisemitic and racist remarks.

The exhibition, titled John Galliano: Horizons, was announced on July 31 and was set to explore the designer’s four-decade-long career. It was also planned as the theme for the 2027 Met Gala, which was expected to take place on May 3, 2027.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Galliano’s selection had sparked controversy from the beginning. In 2011, he was dismissed from Dior after videos emerged of him making antisemitic and racist comments in Paris. He was subsequently convicted in France over the remarks. Despite the controversy, the Met had planned to address the difficult chapter of his career as part of the exhibition. Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton had described this period as “the rupture”, indicating that the exhibition would examine both Galliano’s creative legacy and the controversy surrounding him.

However, criticism intensified throughout August. New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin reportedly described the decision as “a serious mistake,” while Pace Gallery founder Arne Glimcher was reported to have threatened to withhold donations from the museum. The proposed timing of the gala also became a point of concern as May 3, 2027, falls on Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following an emergency meeting at the Met on August 30, the museum and Galliano announced the cancellation the next day. Met director and CEO Max Hollein said the decision followed “thoughtful discussions” with Galliano.

Galliano, meanwhile, said the decision came after “much reflection” and acknowledged that he remains accountable for the pain caused by his past words, particularly to the Jewish and Asian communities.

With the exhibition now cancelled, the Met has yet to announce a replacement exhibition, 2027 Met Gala theme, dress code or co-chairs. The museum said further details will be revealed at a later date.