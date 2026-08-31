Tamannaah Bhatia Serves Regal Desi Glam In Embellished Beige-Gold Anarkali With Statement Necklace At Hyderabad Event |

Tamannaah Bhatia continues to impress with her sartorial choices and her latest appearances in Hyderabad are yet another example of her love for elegant Indian fashion. The actress attended two back-to-back events in the city wearing the same stunning Aisha Rao anarkali, but styled it differently for each occasion.

The ensemble came in a beautiful muted beige-gold hue and featured intricate embroidery and shimmering embellishments throughout. The heavily detailed blouse, with its structured silhouette and ornate short sleeves, added a regal touch, while the flowing anarkali skirt gave the outfit an effortlessly graceful movement.

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Tamannaah completed the look with a sheer embroidered dupatta, draped elegantly around her shoulders. The delicate fabric and detailed border added another layer of sophistication to the traditional ensemble without taking away from the statement blouse.

Her jewellery deserves equal attention. The actress opted for an elaborate layered choker necklace, featuring rows of sparkling stones and striking turquoise accents, paired with matching statement earrings. The pops of turquoise beautifully complemented the subtle colourful detailing on her outfit.

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For one of the appearances, Tamannaah gave the traditional ensemble a slightly contemporary edge by pairing it with Fizzy Goblet heels. Her accessories and styling were kept polished, allowing the intricate craftsmanship of the Aisha Rao creation to remain the highlight.

Interestingly, she gave the same outfit a different personality for her two events, proving that a statement ethnic ensemble can be transformed simply through styling. With her elegant makeup, neatly styled hair and graceful demeanour, Tamannaah brought a sophisticated old-world charm to both appearances.