Toxic Fame Tara Sutaria Opens Up About Having Dyscalculia—A Maths Learning Disability; Says 'Dad Helps With Finances' |

Actress Tara Sutaria has opened up about a lesser-known aspect of her life, revealing that she lives with dyscalculia, a learning disability that affects the understanding and processing of numbers and mathematical concepts. The Toxic actor spoke about the condition during a candid conversation with Hauterrfly, while discussing the importance of being financially independent and understanding one's finances.

Speaking about managing her money, Tara admitted that she often needs assistance because of her difficulty with numbers. “I am lucky because my dad helps me with my finances,” she said, adding that understanding banking, paperwork and financial management is particularly important for women.

WATCH VIDEO:

Tara explained that she does make an effort to understand her finances but can frequently make mistakes because of her learning disability. She also revealed that her accounts team helps her manage the more complicated aspects of her finances.

What Is Dyscalculia?

Dyscalculia is a specific learning disorder that primarily affects a person's ability to understand and work with numbers and mathematical concepts. Sometimes informally described as “math dyslexia,” it is a neurodevelopmental condition and can affect people across different levels of intelligence and educational backgrounds.

The condition can manifest differently from person to person. While some may struggle with basic calculations, others can find everyday tasks involving numbers particularly challenging.

Common Signs Of Dyscalculia

People with dyscalculia may struggle to connect numbers with quantities or understand numerical relationships.

Problems With Calculations: Memorising basic mathematical facts, such as multiplication tables or simple addition and subtraction, can be difficult. Some people may continue relying on counting strategies to solve calculations.

The condition can also make certain daily activities more complicated, including handling money, calculating change, splitting bills, understanding time or estimating distances. For Tara, this can particularly affect financial management, which is why she relies on her father and professional accounts team for assistance.