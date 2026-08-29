Rakul Preet Singh Stuns In Tarun Tahiliani Saree, Styles Flowing Pallu With A Dazzling Strapless Blouse

By: Rutunjay Dole | August 29, 2026
Rakul Preet Singh served a masterclass in contemporary Indian elegance with her latest look draped in a stunning Tarun Tahiliani saree.
Rakul chose an ethereal white saree that instantly gives the look a timeless, sophisticated appeal. The delicate embellishments add just the right amount of sparkle without taking away from its graceful silhouette.
The standout element is her structured, strapless corset-style blouse. Covered in intricate silver-toned embellishments, it brings a distinctly contemporary edge to the otherwise classic drape.
The blouse is covered in shimmering stones and intricate detailing, catching the light beautifully in every frame. Its dramatic neckline adds another glamorous dimension to the ensemble.
The saree features the designer's signature fluidity, with the fabric beautifully sculpted around Rakul's silhouette. The drape feels luxurious yet effortless.
Instead of keeping the pallu conventionally pleated, Rakul lets it flow gracefully around her arms, creating a soft, almost sculptural effect. The sheer fabric adds movement to the look.
Rakul keeps her hair pulled into an elegant updo, leaving a few loose strands around her face. The soft tendrils give the otherwise polished look a relaxed, feminine touch.
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