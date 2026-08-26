Malaika Arora Turns Up The Glamour In A Golden Saree-Inspired Couture At Melbourne Film Festival

By: Rutunjay Dole | August 26, 2026
Malaika Arora brought her signature glamour to the Melbourne Film Festival in a stunning gold-toned ensemble by Roseroom Couture.
The ensemble came in a rich champagne-gold tone that featured a beautifully draped silhouette, with cascading fabric creating the effect of a contemporary, couture-inspired saree.
The dramatic cape-like layer was one of the biggest highlights. Falling gracefully over her shoulders and arms, it added volume and a sense of grandeur.
Underneath the flowing drapes was a fitted, structured bodice that added definition and balanced the fluidity of the ensemble.
Malaika paired the ensemble with statement diamond jewellery, including an elaborate necklace and matching earrings that added a luxurious finishing touch.
Her MAEJOY embellished box clutch blended seamlessly with the golden colour story. The compact accessory added just the right amount of sparkle without taking attention away from the outfit.