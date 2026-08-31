Karisma Kapoor's Black & Gold Sheer Ensemble Is A 'Total Stunner' | Check Pics

By: Rutunjay Dole | August 31, 2026
Karisma Kapoor looks absolutely striking in this black and metallic Gaurav Gupta ensemble, bringing together timeless elegance and contemporary drama.
The sheer, full-sleeved top features intricate metallic lace-like detailing, creating a glamorous texture while adding an almost sculptural quality to the silhouette.
The deep black base gives the outfit a sophisticated edge, while the antique-gold shimmer beautifully catches the light and makes the entire look stand out.
The saree-inspired drape across her shoulder adds a classic Indian touch to the otherwise modern ensemble, creating a beautiful fusion of tradition and couture.
The dramatic floral and vine-like embellishments running across the bodice add visual interest and make the outfit feel richly detailed without looking overwhelming.
Karisma keeps her jewellery understated yet impactful, opting for elegant statement earrings that bring a subtle hint of colour and complement the metallic tones perfectly.
Her sleek, centre-parted hair, styled straight and tucked behind her ears, gives the look a polished finish while keeping the attention on her face and outfit.