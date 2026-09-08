Asha Bhosle Birth Anniversary: Om Ka Hari Director Harish Vyas Opens Up On Working With Legendary Singer On Her Last Song | File photo

Asha Bhosle's last song as a playback singer 'Ae meri zindagi, tu chhupi hai kahan' was released today, on her birth anniversary. The song shall be featured in the upcoming drama-comedy, Om Ka Hari, directed by Harish Vyas, which stars Anshuman Jha, Raghubir Yadav and Soni Razdan.

At an event for the song launch, the director spoke about working with Bhosle. "Asha ji would never sit and sing, she would always be standing. During the recording, she had asked me whether she was singing well, and I was thinking, who am I to tell her!" Vyas said.

A promotional for the song featured Bhosle's thoughts on being associated with the project. "When they phoned and told me if i would I sing, i said I would certainly do it. In fact, my driver would keep telling me that all the time I would only be singing that tune," Bhosle shared in the video.

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The event also saw Yadav perform two songs from the film live. Om Ka Hari shall release theatrically on September 18, 2026.