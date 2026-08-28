FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Penguin India Dumps Sonia Gandhi’s Memoir, Nepal Floods Toll Rises'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. China-Nepal Flash Floods: 359 Dead, Over 1,400 Missing As Foreign Nationals From More Than 30 Countries Remain Unaccounted For | Video

Catastrophic flash floods in Nepal and Tibet have killed at least 359 people and left over 1,400 missing. Hundreds of foreign nationals, including Indians, Americans, Malaysians, Ukrainians and Australians, remain unaccounted for as rescue operations continue across the disaster-hit border region. (Read more...)

2. Sonia Gandhi’s Memoir ‘Belonging’ Won’t Be Published By Penguin India: Report

Penguin reportedly sought specific changes and deletions in the manuscript, which Gandhi declined. The book's November 10 international release through Alfred A. Knopf remains unaffected, while HarperCollins is reportedly close to finalising a deal for its India publication. (Read more...)

Sonia Gandhi’s upcoming Memoir ‘Belonging’ | X

3. Praggnanandhaa Scripts History, Stages Stunning Comeback Against Fabiano Caruana To Become First Indian To Win Grand Chess Tour Title | Video

Indian GM Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu staged a stunning comeback against Fabiano Caruana to win the Grand Chess Tour Finals in St. Louis. He overturned a six-point deficit, won both rapid games and held firm in blitz to secure a 15-13 victory and become the first Indian to win the title. (Read more...)

🏆 PRAGGNANANDHAA IS THE 2026 GRAND CHESS TOUR CHAMPION! 🏆♟️

Congratulations to Praggnanandhaa on winning his first-ever Grand Chess Tour title! 🎉

Pragg defeats Fabiano Caruana in a thrilling final match to cap off an incredible season and claim the GCT crown for the first time… pic.twitter.com/joROgGaOxH — Grand Chess Tour (@GrandChessTour) August 27, 2026

4. Nepal Rejects Foreign Rescue Teams After Deadly Flash Floods Kill 469, Welcomes Monetary Aid

Nepal declined offers from several countries to deploy search-and-rescue teams after flash floods killed at least 469 people and left hundreds missing. Officials said Nepali security agencies were capable of handling operations. India, China, the US, UK and others reportedly offered assistance. Nepal, however, welcomed financial and humanitarian aid, including $500,000 pledged by the US. (Read more...)

Nepal devastated by floods | Agency

5. Nepal Flash Floods: Satellite Images Capture Devastating Before-And-After Scenes

Satellite images have revealed the extraordinary scale of destruction caused by the Nepal-Tibet flash floods, showing parts of the Rasuwagadhi border crossing virtually erased. The disaster has destroyed roads, villages and infrastructure along the Trishuli River corridor. Latest reports put the combined toll at 392 dead and 1,468 missing. (Read more...)

Satellite pics show China-Nepal Rasuwagadhi border DEVASTATED after flash flood pic.twitter.com/FwZGCEUJQR — RTVisual (@RT_Visual_on_X) August 27, 2026

6. 'Even Today, I Can't Believe It...': NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Remembers Ajit 'Dada' On Raksha Bandhan; Pens Heartfelt Note For Late Brother

NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule remembered her late brother Ajit Pawar in an emotional Raksha Bandhan post, seven months after his death in a plane crash. Sharing old photographs on X, Sule recalled their childhood fights, affection and bond. “This time, you're not with us,” she wrote, adding that the void left by the former Maharashtra Deputy CM could never be filled. (Read more...)

प्रिय दादा,



आज राखीपौर्णिमा... पण यावेळी तू सोबत नाहीस, ही जाणीव मनाला खूप अस्वस्थ करत आहे. सात महिन्यांपूर्वीची ती भीषण सकाळ आणि तुझं अचानक निघून जाणं... यावर आजही विश्वास बसत नाही.



लहानपणापासून एकत्र वाढताना आपली भांडणं, एकमेकांवरचं प्रेम आणि एकमेकांविषयीचा अभिमान हाच आपल्या… pic.twitter.com/rlyUMuslMt — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) August 28, 2026

7. Air India Express Celebrates Raksha Bandhan 2026 With Special Rakhis For Passengers Across Network

Air India Express marked Raksha Bandhan with its fourth annual festive campaign, distributing limited-edition branded rakhis to passengers across its domestic and international network. Cabin crew hand-delivered the keepsakes to travellers, offering a touch of home to those spending the festival away from their families. (Read more...)

Air India Express celebrates Raksha Bandhan with passengers | Agency

8. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Releases ₹93.7 Crore Scholarship For 96,812 ST Students Via Direct Benefit Transfer | Video

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma released Rs 93.7 crore as the first instalment of the 2025-26 Umbrella Post-Matric Scholarship for 96,812 ST students. The amount will be transferred via DBT, with beneficiaries expected to receive funds within four to five working days. (Read more...)

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Releases ₹93.7 Crore Scholarship For 96,812 ST Students Via Direct Benefit Transfer | Video | X

9. 'Our Focus Is Playing Cricket': Harmanpreet Kaur Dismisses Handshake With Fatima Sana Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash In Women's Asia Cup 2026 | VIDEO

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur will continue the tradition of not shaking hands with her Pakistan counterpart during the Women's Asia Cup 2026. India will face off against Pakistan on September 5 and Kaur was quizzed on the subject to which she deflected and said, "our focus is on just playing cricket." (Read more...)

10. 'Haven't Heard His Voice Or Met Him Since 2024': Celina Jaitly Pens Heartbreaking Raksha Bandhan Note For Brother Vikrant Detained In UAE

Celina Jaitly remembered her childhood Raksha Bandhan celebrations with brother Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly while sharing the pain of their separation. The actress said she has not met, seen or heard her brother since 2024 amid his detention in the UAE. (Read more...)